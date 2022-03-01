Incumbents carry day in Ellis GOP primaries

(Editor's note: This story will be updated.)

Primary Day was a very good day for incumbents in Ellis County, as County Judge Todd Little, Tax Collector-Assessor Richard Rozier and Precinct 4 Commissioner Kyle Butler all coasted to re-election in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

As of 10:26 p.m., with all 33 polling locations reporting unofficial totals, Little finished with 11,030 votes, or 67.91 percent, in winning a second four-year term as the county’s top executive by more than a 2-to-1 margin. Little’s challenger, Chuck Edge, received 5,213 votes, or 32.09 percent. Little will face no Democratic opposition in the November general election.

Edge, the former Ellis County sheriff and Waxahachie police chief, came out of retirement when he was appointed to the office of sheriff in April 2017 and won reelection to a two-year term in 2018. Edge was defeated by Brad Norman, the current incumbent sheriff, in a 2020 primary runoff.

As same-day precinct results begin to come in, Little had received a tabulated total of 7,255 votes, or 66.12 percent, to Edge’s 3,717 or 33.88 percent with the first batch of Election Day precincts included.

Rozier, the incumbent county Tax Assessor-Collector, won comfortably against challenger Paul Christenson in an election to complete the unexpired term of Rozier’s predecessor, John Bridges. Rozier finished with 8,479 votes, or 57.90 percent, to Christenson’s 6,164 or 42.10 percent. Rozier was appointed to his position in March 2021.

In Precinct 4, Butler easily won a three-way race and was re-elected to a third four-year term as commissioner, with no Democratic opposition in November. Butler had 2,695 votes, or 61.40 percent, with Rick Ridgeway second at 1,498 votes and Dennis Deweerd at 196.

The only one of the four locally contested GOP primary races with no incumbent in the race was for Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace, and Louis Ponder avoided a runoff by eking out a majority against his two challengers for the Republican nomination.

Ponder finished with 2,613 votes, or 51.98 percent, to 1,840 votes for Cody McKinney and 574 for Danell Winter. To avoid a runoff election, top vote-getters must receive at least 50 percent plus one vote.

Ponder, the leader of a successful 2018 referendum to end forced annexations in Ellis County, had previously declared his intention to run against Butler for Precinct 4 commissioner. But Ponder’s home was redistricted into Precinct 3 by the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court last November.

Ponder will face Democrat Robert Shelton in the November general election.