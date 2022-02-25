Ellis County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace candidate questionnaire: Louis Ponder

Staff report

Name: Louis Ponder

Current profession: President of Approved Home Health Care

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Previous political experience: Successfully led ballot initiative against forced annexation

Family: Louis and Kathy have been married for over 41 years and have two daughters and two grand-daughters.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

To continue my lifelong efforts to defend the rights of others and to serve the citizens of our community with honor and fairness.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

“Life Experience and Community Involvement” As a small business owner, and lifelong community advocate with strong conservative credentials, I am the candidate most able to relate to the broadest group of residents of the JP 4 Precinct. From mowing lawns as child to farming to welding to a 20 year career at what is now Ashgrove Cement, I’ve truly lived an Ellis County life. In addition, I have a long history of community service from boy scouts, to youth sports coach, to Board of Directors of the Ellis County SPCA to leading the efforts to gather over 13,000 signatures to stop forced annexation. I’ve been involved in conservative causes and actively supported Republican candidates for many years and not someone who first shows up to run for office.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

We need a Justice of the Peace who will be an integral part of the community. Who will rule with fairness in accordance with the laws and the Constitution in all cases and who can relate to their constituents.

What are the greatest challenges facing the precinct and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

The need to strengthen trust in our elected representatives. If I’m so blessed as to win this election, I will maintain an “open door policy” to make myself available to constituents. The office of Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 will operate in accordance with the constitution (both state and federal) and the laws as written while maintaining as much transparency as privacy guidelines allow. I will always demonstrate impartiality and fairness to all who come before the court. I will treat others as I would want my family to be treated. This applies equally to the performance of marriage ceremonies or in serving as a coroner. I will work to establish and maintain the trust of the constituents and I will remain actively involved in the community as I have for my entire life.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I am your neighbor and I am a proven Ellis County conservative.