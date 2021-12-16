Ballot numbering under scrutiny in Ellis County

Ellis County’s election system is secure, members of the Commissioners’ Court were told during Tuesday’s regular bi-weekly meeting as they peppered county elections administrator Jana Onyon with questions and heard public comments on election security across almost an hour and a half.

Onyon’s assertions, though, didn’t seem to assuage some members of the court as they seemed to lean toward reinstating sequentially numbered ballots for elections in the county.

Onyon told commissioners that ballots are numbered for security purposes so that they can be traced back to a polling location. The process dates back to legislation when hand ballots were still commonplace, but Onyon said the same process was kept even with technology advances.

A 2019 change to the balloting process allows for unused ballot stock to be reused in subsequent elections, which Onyon said resulted in significant cost savings — about $13,000 for the November 2020 election. The reason this is possible is because ballots are not numbered until the votes are cast with the electronic system Ellis County began using in May 2019. The system generates a 2-digit alpha code and a random serial number.

Several public speakers urged a return to sequentially numbered ballots and called into question the Texas Secretary of State’s advisory allowing for non-pre-numbered ballots. Most cited what they said was lack of confidence that votes were being securely counted, and said the money being saved wasn’t worth the concern over security.

Onyon replied afterward that all guidance regarding the update originated from state legislation, and that all ballots that are placed in the tabulator are counted after they are filled out, regardless of numbers.

Onyon said voting equipment is routinely tested before every election. In the event that a voter is not satisfied with his or her recorded vote, that voter can request a new ballot and the old ballot is “spoiled.” Onyon added that a rigorous count of all ballots — used, unused or “spoiled” — is kept at each polling site. All ballots are kept on file for 22 months following an election.

Voting devices are not connected to the internet, Onyon said. The laptop that checks in voters is the only computer that will be connected to the web, so that voters are able to be verified.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry said he will ask County Attorney Ann Montgomery to research election statutes to find out if the allowance of random numbering has any basis in law, and bring an answer back for the Dec. 28 court meeting. Perry also said even though the Ellis County Elections Office is independent of the Commissioners’ Court, the court does hold the budgetary purse strings for the office.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Stinson said funding should be no object in the name of securing ballots.

“When it comes to elections, we have the money,” Stinson said. “We need to put extra staff over there to implement the situation that we’re trying to solve. I don’t think any commissioner on this court would back off of that.”

All court members were present.

Other items

• The approved consent agenda included acceptance of various reports, a donation of books to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center, reimbursement of property damage at 131 Lasseter Drive in Red Oak, and interlocal cooperation agreements with the cities of Waxahachie, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Pecan Hill, Palmer and Garrett, and the Waxahachie, Red Oak, Palmer and Ferris ISDs. Also approved were acceptance of unanticipated revenue, a salary supplement for County Attorney Office employee Kelli Reed and a couple of routing budgetary line-item transfers.

• The court unanimously rejected a variance for a 177-lot subdivision on 41.25 acres in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Waxahachie over front setback and side utility easement requirements.

• Plats were approved for a 2.464-acre property on the north side of FM 879 in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Waxahachie; a 32.591-acre tract on the east side of Singleton Road in rural Waxahachie, a 2.426-acre property on the south side of Ozro Road near Maypearl, and a 3.8-acre parcel on the north side of Carolyn Road near Italy. A performance bond was released for the Singleton Road property as well because the new neighborhood will be privately gated.

• A one-time variance was OK’d for a 3-acre property at 4951 Joe Wilson Road in Midlothian’s ETJ for one of two lots not meeting the road frontage requirement.

• The court approved purchases of a Bomag pavement roller for Road and Bridge Precinct 1 in the amount of $116,080; Cisco WebEx equipment for the Juvenile Services Department in the amount of $18,025; an Etnyre crack sealer for Road and Bridge Precinct 2 in the amount of $68,656; and a 2021 Volvo soil compactor for Road and Bridge Precinct 4 in the amount of $105,571.

• A bid for disaster debris removal was renewed with TFR Enterprises (primary), D&J Enterprises (secondary) and Crowder Gulf (tertiary) for a one-year period starting Jan. 25. As before, these contracts would kick in only in the event of a disaster in the county.

• Commissioners agreed to re-solicit bids for hot-mix asphalt for all four precincts after no bids were received from a recent advertisement.

• A lease for Xerox copiers for Road and Bridge Precinct 2 was renewed.

• A resolution was approved creating the Ellis County Adult Sexual Assault Response Team, or SART. Montgomery said recent legislation mandates counties to form SARTs and that a pair of positions on the team are still being filled. Montgomery said the purpose of the state legislation is to establish a team to strengthen responses and enhance health and judicial outcomes for adult survivors of sexual assault. Juvenile sexual assault cases are handled through the CAC, Montgomery said, but there was no parallel service for adult victims until now.

• A county governmental policy for non-infrastructure purchases using American Rescue Plan Act funds was adopted at the urging of County Auditor Janet Martin.

• Commissioners gave Martin permission to pay invoices from the previous fiscal year using current fiscal year funds in the amount of $22,765.

• Following an executive session, the court authorized the County Attorney’s Office to negotiate a settlement on a Texas State Bar administrative matter, and took action to enforce maintenance bond and compliance with Ellis County Quality Growth Initiatives roadway and subdivision standards regarding the Eyrie Meadows subdivision in Precinct 3.