Harrison announces re-election campaign

Staff report

State Representative Brian Harrison has announced his intent to run for re-election for House District 10.

Harrison was sworn in on Oct. 12 following an overwhelming special election runoff victory. Harrison was backed by conservative leaders like Sen. Ted Cruz, Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, members of former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, numerous local elected officials and GOP precinct chairs, and his victory was praised by world-renown neurosurgeon, Dr. Ben Carson:

“I want to congratulate my friend and former colleague Brian Harrison on his election to the Texas legislature. In the Trump Administration, Brian and I got to know each other as we spent much of last year working together in the White House Situation Room fighting COVID-19,” Carson said. “Brian helped us accomplish so many conservative victories like protecting the unborn and reigning in big government, so I know his background and passion for liberty will make him an extremely effective legislator and champion for our limited government beliefs.”

Harrison will officially file to run on Saturday at the Ellis County Republican Party Headquarters in Waxahachie while surrounded by supporters from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

“Since our victory in October, I have worked every day to make our state a leader in the fight against (President Joe) Biden’s tyrannical mandates and destructive polices that undermine our freedoms, harm Texas and our economic growth, and our families,” said Harrison. “I will continue fighting to preserve our liberties and will be an unwavering voice for limited government in pursuit of a more free and prosperous Texas.”

In the Aug. 31 special election, Harrison finished first among eight candidates, earning 55 percent of the Republican vote on Election Day and 41 percent overall. In the runoff election, he went on to earn over 70 percent of the Republican vote on Election Day and won the election overwhelmingly by over 10 points.

Within hours of being sworn-in to the Texas legislature last month, Rep. Harrison drew upon his experience as the former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and authored the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act to comprehensively ban all forced COVID vaccinations in Texas. It was designed specifically to evade Biden’s ability to preempt it, does not create a single new requirement or burden for any business or individual, quickly gained 46 co-authors, has bipartisan support, and is formally endorsed by the Republican Party of Texas.

A native Texan, Harrison graduated from Ovilla Christian School, earned a degree in Economics from Texas A&M University, worked in the Administrations of former presidents Trump and George W. Bush, and ran a small family business in Ellis County, where he lives with his wife, Tara, and their four children: Hudson (7), Tucker (5), Hayes (3), and Violet (1).