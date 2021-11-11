Court shoots down minority JP plan

As far as Ellis County Commissioners are concerned, “X” does not mark the spot for justice and constable representation.

Resisting pressure from minority members of the Ellis County community, commissioners voted in a special meeting on Wednesday to do away with a majority-minority Justice of the Peace precinct and adopt the original redistricting proposal that was presented in October.

The alternative proposal, dubbed “Map X,” sought to restore a JP district that had been in existence since the 1990 U.S. Census. The new map was revealed during last Tuesday’s regular court meeting and commissioners tabled it to give themselves a chance to study it.

However, the plan to keep the legacy precinct drew opposition. Randy Bellamy, the Republican county party chair, said the smaller size of the new JP district is not fair to the other three districts whose caseloads have grown with population.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry directed criticism at the national NAACP at length for recent press releases urging Blacks to avoid Texas because of political decisions. Perry also cited much-lighter caseloads in the smaller-population Precinct 3 at the expense of the other three precincts.

Perry made the motion to adopt the original “Plan A” and it passed 4-1, with Precinct 2 Commissioner Lane Grayson casting the lone “no” vote.

David Mendez, a representative of the Bickerstaff, Heath Delgado and Acosta LLP firm hired in April to advise on county redistricting, said the alternative Plan X added 10,000 new residents to JP Precinct 3 to lighten the caseload on other precincts, with very minimal change to the minority makeup of the precinct.

Because JP precincts are not legislative, there is no constitutional requirement to balance populations under the “one person, one vote” rule. Under the new alignment, Precinct 3 would have had 28,000 residents, while the other three precincts would have been considerably larger in population.

Other approved changes to the JP map ensure that the newly-acquired property adjacent to Waxahachie High School will be located in JP Precinct 2 to account for planned headquarters there, and that the residence of incumbent Precinct 2 Constable Casey Borders be drawn into the correct precinct.

Before Plan X was swatted down, Kelly Blackburn, chair of the Ellis County Democratic Party, thanked commissioners for making the change to restore the district. Blackburn noted that development is taking place in the legacy district that bodes well for residents and that she supports Plan X.

Curtis Polk Sr., a former Ellis County constable whose son is the current Precinct 3 constable, thanked commissioners for preserving the minority district.

Betty Square Coleman, president of the Waxahachie NAACP branch, also urged commissioners to reach out to the Black community in the county for input in the future while also thanking the court.

All four commissioners and County Judge Todd Little were present.

Other items

• The court approved a resolution in honor of Veterans’ Day in Ellis County. The resolution was to be presented to the U.S. Marine Corps on Friday in advance of Saturday morning’s annual event at the Waxahachie Civic Center.

• Commissioners approved a release form and an order authorizing approval of a proposed settlement of a statewide opioid lawsuit. The lawsuit is pending in a district court in Harris County.

• The court canvassed the results of the Nov. 3 constitutional election and certified the results.

• Commissioners held a workshop to discuss new medical retiree benefits from the Texas Association of Counties to take effect on Jan. 1.

• During an executive session, according to the agenda, commissioners were to discuss outside legal representation for a court case involving Matthew D. Melton and the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office. The case, currently pending in in the 40th Judicial District Court, also involves the Waxahachie Police Department and Detective Albert Martinez. However, no action was made public.