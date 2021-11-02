Incumbents re-elected to Glenn Heights Council

Glenn Heights voters re-elected incumbents Travis Bruton, Sonja A. Brown and Shaunte L. Allen to the City Council during Tuesday night’s municipal election.

In the only contested race for office in Ellis County, Bruton was elected to another term in Place 3 with 105 votes, or 77.21 percent. Challenger Juanyce Wilson received 23 votes, or 16.91 percent, and Bassam Isa received eight votes, or 5.88 percent.

Glenn Heights straddles the Ellis-Dallas county line. In the Dallas County portion of the city, Bruton garnered 72 votes or 75.79 percent, followed by Wilson with 18 votes and Isa with five.

Brown and Allen were both unopposed. Brown was re-elected to Place 1, and Allen to Place 5.

Also on the ballot were eight constitutional amendments that were placed before voters by the Texas Legislature. All eight propositions passed statewide by comfortable margins, but Ellis County voters bucked the trend by voting against Proposition 2 by a 54-46 margin.

Proposition 2 authorizes a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

The other approved propositions added to the Texas Constitution are:

Proposition 1 (HJR 143)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."

Proposition 3 (SJR 27)

"The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."

Proposition 4 (SJR 47)

"The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court (sic), a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."

Proposition 5 (HJR 165)

"The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."

Proposition 6 (SJR 19)

"The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."

Proposition 7 (HJR 125)

"The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."

Proposition 8 (SJR 35)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."