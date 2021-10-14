Early voting begins for constitutional amendments

Election Days in November are typically reserved in odd years for constitutional amendment referendum votes. However, in Ellis County, there is one municipality holding an election for offices.

The city of Glenn Heights, which straddles the Ellis-Dallas county line, will hold elections to fill City Council Places 1, 3 and 5 on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Of those three seats, only one is contested.

There is a three-way race for Place 3 on the council among Bassam Isa, Travis Bruton and Juanyce Wilson. Sonja A. Brown is unopposed for Place 1, and Shaunte L. Allen is unopposed for Place 5.

Early voting was scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 18 and will be held at six locations throughout the county:

• Election Office (Main Location) 204 E. Jefferson Street, Waxahachie

• Midlothian Conference Center (Lobby) 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian

• Palmer ISD Annex Building (Portable Bldg) 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer

• Ellis County Sub-Courthouse (Foyer) 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis

• Red Oak Municipal Center (Pitts Room) 200 Lakeview Pkwy, Red Oak

• Harvest of Praise Ministry (House of Manna) 2603 S Hampton Rd, Glenn Heights

A list of Election Day (Nov. 2) voting sites and absentee voting information are available on the Ellis County Elections website at www.co.ellis.tx.us/elections or by calling 972-825-5195.

On July 29, Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza drew the ballot order for the eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. In order to appear on the ballot, the proposed amendments had to be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of both the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives.

Texans will have the opportunity to approve the following amendments with a majority vote:

Proposition 1 (HJR 143)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."

Proposition 2 (HJR 99)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."

Proposition 3 (SJR 27)

"The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."

Proposition 4 (SJR 47)

"The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."

Proposition 5 (HJR 165)

"The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."

Proposition 6 (SJR 19)

"The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."

Proposition 7 (HJR 125)

"The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."

Proposition 8 (SJR 35)

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."