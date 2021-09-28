Harrison wins state House District 10 seat

(Note: Story will be updated throughout the evening.)

Brian Harrison of Midlothian claimed victory in a very tight race against fellow Republican and former state Rep. John Wray of Waxahachie on Tuesday night in a special election runoff, and will represent Texas House of Representatives District 10.

Harrison, a former Trump administration official, will succeed former District 10 Rep. Jake Ellzey, who was elected to represent Texas District 6 in the U.S. House of Representatives in a special election in July.

With all precincts reporting across the district, Harrison won with a total of 6,717 votes, or 55.38 percent, to Wray’s 5,412 votes, or 44.62 percent, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. In Ellis County, Harrison gained a total of 6,405 votes to Wray’s 5,299.

Election Day voting center numbers released by the Ellis County Elections Office showed Harrison’s strength in the northwestern part of the county. The Midlothian Conference Center ballot box, for example, delivered 846 votes to Harrison to just 316 for Wray.

But Harrison also was able to hold his own in Wray country, solidifying his win. The first two voting center totals announced by Ellis County showed the total votes at the Ennis Public Library were evenly split, 46-46. The total cast at Farley Avenue Baptist Church in Waxahachie broke slightly for Harrison, 370-356.

Harrison held a very narrow lead in early voting results released at the close of the polls on Tuesday evening. Harrison had 3,380 votes, or 51.1 percent, to Wray’s 3,234 votes or 48.9 percent.

Harrison’s lead increased after Henderson County reported its early voting returns from its portion of the district at 7:45 p.m. The added numbers brought Harrison’s total to 3,481 and Wray’s to 3,260.

District 10 consists of all of Ellis County, and a small portion of Henderson County west and south of Cedar Creek Lake that includes the communities of Malakoff, Trinidad, Star Harbor and Tool.

In Ellis County alone, Harrison’s margin was greater among early voters, but Wray cut into it with a 341-269 advantage among absentee ballots.

Harrison, former chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, finished with a plurality of votes in the Aug. 31 special election but not enough to avoid a runoff with Wray, the former three-term District 10 seat-holder who was seeking a return to Austin after skipping the 2020 campaign.

Harrison enjoyed a 504-vote margin in Ellis County and a 582-vote edge across the entire district over Wray. Harrison had 4,613 total votes, or 40.7 percent, to Wray’s 4,031 votes or 35.57 percent across all of District 10, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.