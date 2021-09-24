Tuesday’s vote caps unusual political year

A seemingly-perpetual series of special elections that resulted from the tragic February death of U.S. Congressman Ron Wright will finally come to a crescendo on Tuesday at the ballot box.

The special runoff election between Brian Harrison of Midlothian and John Wray of Waxahachie for the open Texas House District 10 seat culminates an unusual off-year political season. The chain of events began on Feb. 7 with the announcement that Wright, who was in his second term representing U.S. House District 6, had succumbed in a Dallas hospital to complications of COVID-19 and stage-4 lung cancer.

Not long after Wright’s death left his seat open, Jake Ellzey, who just months earlier had been elected to his first term as a state representative, threw his hat in the ring along with 22 other candidates. Ellzey was eventually elected to fill Wright’s seat, advancing to a runoff against Susan Wright, the widow of the late congressman, and then winning a runoff despite former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Mrs. Wright.

As a result of Ellzey’s upset victory, the state House District 10 seat became vacant, triggering yet another special election that will climax on Tuesday.

Friday was to be the last day for early voting in Ellis County. Election Day polling will take place at 14 different locations that are listed on the Ellis County Elections website. Updates will be available at waxahachietx.com after the polls close.

Harrison, former chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration, finished with a plurality of votes in the Aug. 31 special election but not enough to avoid a runoff with Wray, the former three-term District 10 seat-holder who is seeking a return to Austin after skipping the 2020 campaign.

Harrison enjoyed a 504-vote margin in Ellis County and a 582-vote edge across the entire district over Wray. Harrison had 4,613 total votes, or 40.7 percent, to Wray’s 4,031 votes or 35.57 percent across all of District 10, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

The race has been staid for the most part, but got a little frisky last week when the Harrison campaign accused the Wray campaign of doctoring a video. Harrison has been endorsed by Ellzey, the former officeholder, while Wray has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

District 10 consists of all of Ellis County, and a small portion of Henderson County west and south of Cedar Creek Lake that includes the communities of Malakoff, Trinidad, Star Harbor and Tool.

In just a matter of months, the election cycle starts again as candidates prepare for the March 1, 2022 primaries. The filing deadline for primary candidates is Monday, Dec. 13, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

However, the upcoming primaries will take place under new political boundaries due to redistricting that takes place every 10 years as a result of the U.S. Census and changes in population.

As fans of Texas high school sports know, the University Interscholastic League realigns districts every two years in a similar vein — and sometimes comes up with an entirely new map.

The Texas Legislature is currently in special session to work on new U.S. House and state legislative boundaries. Because census numbers were released late amid the COVID-19 pandemic, legislators are under a time crunch to get the new maps finished before the December filing period.