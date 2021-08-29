Texas House District 10 candidate questionnaire: Pierina Otiniano

Staff report

Name: Pierina Otiniano

Current profession: Immigration Attorney

Political Party: Democrat

Elected office sought: Texas House District 10

Previous political experience: No previous political office held.

Family: My five-year-old son and partner.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

Because I am inspired to see change for the recurring problems in Texas—these issues range from our failing power grid, unequal education, and inaccessibility to affordable healthcare. Our current politicians’ primary focus is on corporate-interest and self-serving schemes that benefit only the elite few, when our focus should be on what matters: improving the lives of our fellow Texans.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

As the sole Democratic candidate, I have the ability to offer representation to an often underrepresented demographic. As an attorney, I have spent much of my career studying public policy. I understand the impact poor policy decisions have on our communities. Working families especially suffer when public policies are not carefully considered or are enacted improperly. I can deliver meaningful results to our community and can do so in a way that checks partisanship at the door. By working with together as a community, we can improve the lives of the citizens of House District 10.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

As your elected representative, I will make affordable healthcare accessible to all Texans, ensure every child has access to a quality education, and fix our power grid.

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

2020 has been hard for us Texans. 2021 is proving even more challenging. Winter Storm Uri exposed how corporate greed endangers all of our lives. The Delta variant has made COVID-19 an even greater political issue instead of a public health crisis.

The safety of our families and children is among the top priorities of House District 10. Our political leaders are enacting reckless policies while we are facing an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 and pediatric admissions to ICU beds. These policies threaten not only the health of our teachers and students, but also the families with whom they come into contact. As your state representative, I will protect families by diligently fighting to upend these policies and ensure schools retain adequate funding. Our children deserve access to a safe, quality education.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I am just an everyday person and shop at my local H-E-B just like everyone else. I make mistakes and I learn from them. I am not a politician, but I have dedicated my career to giving a voice to those who are often unheard. I am eager to hear from my neighbors and work together to improve the lives of all Texans.

As a loving mother to a five-year-old son, I am dedicated to promoting the safety of our citizens and ensuring everyone has access to affordable healthcare. As a homeowner, I understand the challenges working-class citizens face from skyrocketing property tax rates.

As your representative, I will serve you to make our communities a better place. I will be your voice, just as I have been the voice for my own clients.