State House District 10 special election is Tuesday

Tuesday’s Texas House District 10 special election looks a lot like the U.S. House special election that caused the need for the latest balloting in the first place, with two Republicans leading the pack.

The latest special election was necessitated by the July 25 victory by former officeholder Jake Ellzey in a U.S. House District 6 runoff election, which left the state House seat vacant. Gov. Greg Abbott called a special election on Aug. 6 to fill the opening.

Former three-term state Rep. John Wray and former Trump administration official Brian Harrison appear to be the favorites to advance to a runoff after Tuesday’s vote to fill the seat in District 10, which consists of all of Ellis County and a portion of Henderson County. Each candidate boasts a brace of endorsements from GOP dignitaries and conservative groups.

Wray, of Waxahachie, served three terms representing District 10 but chose not to run for re-election in 2020 and was eventually replaced by Ellzey, who endorsed Wray last week. Harrison, a Midlothian resident, was a candidate in the U.S. House special election and ran a strong race in Ellis County, finishing second to Ellzey in the county.

However, there are five other candidates in the race, including a Democrat, a Libertarian, an independent and two other Republicans. There will be eight names on the ballot, but one candidate, Republican Susan Hayslip, withdrew from the race this week and endorsed Harrison.

Also on the ballot are Democrat Pierina Otiniano of Ennis, Libertarian Matt Savino of Seven Points, independent Scott Goodwin of Waxahachie, and Republicans Kevin Griffin and Clark Wickliffe, both of Midlothian. Because of Wickliffe’s candidacy, the Midlothian City Council called a special election for Nov. 2 to complete Wickliffe’s potential unexpired Place 4 term on the council.

In accordance with state law, all candidates will appear on a single ballot, regardless of party affiliation. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to a runoff if no candidate receives a majority of votes. The date of the runoff, if needed, has yet to be decided.

A list of 14 total Election Day voting locations is available on the Ellis County Elections website.

The winner will complete Ellzey’s term, which lasts through December 2022. However, a new election cycle will get underway soon with primaries in March, and new district boundaries will take effect due to redistricting based on the recently-released 2020 U.S. Census.