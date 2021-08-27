Texas House District 10 candidate questionnaire: Scott Goodwin

Staff report

Name: Scott Goodwin

Current profession: Creative & Design Principal, OBSIDIAN SOLUTION

Political Party: Independent

Elected office sought: Texas House District 10

Previous political experience: None

Family: Wife Nita, four daughters, two grandsons and one granddaughter

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I am fed up with the incompetence and lack of determination to accomplish meaningful legislation that is Constitutional, to both the Texas and U.S. Bill of Rights. We the people are paying the price, and I want to do my best to hold our government and my colleagues accountable.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

I am NOT a politician nor a lawyer. I am a battle-hardened business man, of strong faith and determination.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Reclaiming States Rights and realigning all legislation to Texas First principles. Until the House stops side stepping its responsibilities A) reduce and manage the spending based on lower taxes, B) holding the Governor accountable, and C) clean up the backlog of useless outdated laws and regulations and replace with meaningful and reasonable complete legislation by the House, instead of legislating by fiat and passing laws that open the door to endless regulation being created by un-elected bureaucrats and Administrative overreach, we cannot insure the people their unalienable right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”.

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Federal Government overreach and intrusion beyond the U.S. Constitutional boundaries – my job will be to use the Texas Constitution – Bill of Rights to hold my colleagues accountable, and reclaim our State’s sovereign right, and push back the federal government into their rightful and limited role. I believe as Texas goes, so goes the nation.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

In my career of developing new products it is critical to prevent what we call 'design creep’. My job is to hold the team and all the influencers ACCOUNTABLE to the stated purpose and vision — this includes egotistical CEOs and boards; engineers and naysayers who say it cannot be done; creatives and designers who give no thought as too how much it will cost or whether it is economically viable; finance and accounting people who think it is taking way too long and costing too much, and finally the lawyers who screw everything up!

I am going to Austin to hold our government and my colleagues ACCOUNTABLE. ACCOUNTABLE TO THE TEXAS CONSTITUTION — BILL OF RIGHTS; THE US CONSTITUTION — BILL OF RIGHTS and will use the TEN COMMANDMENTS AS MY GUIDE.