Texas House District 10 candidate questionnaire: Kevin Griffin

Staff report

Name: Kevin Griffin

Current profession: Rancher and Small Business Owner

Political Party: Republican

Elected office sought: Texas House District 10

Previous political experience: None. This is my first-time running for office.

Family: Wife Alexandra “Alex” Griffin; 4 children (13 years-old; 9 years-old; 8 years-old; 6 years-old)

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

Politicians are ruining Texas and this country. I am running for office to protect Texas freedoms, Texas values and Texas liberty. I am a fifth-generation Midlothian – born and raised here in Ellis County. My wife Alex and I went to high school together and we got married right here in Ellis County, now raising our four beautiful kids on our ranch Hi-View Ranch. We also own property (used to) right at the Texas border and no one is protecting our border. I want to run to protect our border, our property rights and our families.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

I own multiple small businesses – and have managed logistics for companies worth hundreds of millions of dollars – so I know what it is to manage and run a business. Government needs to be run like a business and when I am elected to Austin I will make sure our hard-earned taxpayer dollars are not wasted.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Secure our border. Protect our Second Amendment rights. No mask or vaccine mandate. Election integrity. Property taxes (I can’t believe property taxes went up 8%!)!!

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

With so much explosive growth, it’s hard to keep Texas values intact. I think it’s important to welcome new people to Texas but they can’t move here just to change Texas.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I was born here in Ellis County. Went to elementary, junior high and high school right here in Ellis County. I went off to college and then came right back with my sweetheart, gorgeous wife Alex. We are raising our kids here. Every business I’ve built has been successful because I took my Ellis County values, my Texas values, and with honor and integrity turned them into very successful enterprises. I want to use these skills to turn the mess in Austin into success not just for my family but yours too.