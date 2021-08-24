Hayslip exits D-10 race, endorses Harrison

Waxahachie resident and retired attorney Susan Hayslip has withdrawn her candidacy from next Tuesday’s special election for Texas House District 10 and is endorsing fellow Republican Brian Harrison.

“I entered the race to provide a conservative alternative to the establishment career politician on the ballot who had six years to prove his conservative values but failed to do so," Hayslip said in a press release from Harrison’s campaign. "HD-10 deserves a faithful, conservative Representative we can trust to go to Austin and fight for our freedom and liberty.

“After hearing about Brian Harrison’s conservative record in the Trump Administration and speaking with him in depth about his policy positions and beliefs, I am convinced Brian is exactly what this district needs,” Hayslip continued. “With this in mind, I am withdrawing my candidacy and urging everyone to join me in supporting Brian Harrison.”

Hayslip’s departure leaves seven remaining candidates — four Republicans, a Democrat, a Libertarian and an independent.

“I am honored to receive Susan’s endorsement,” Harrison said in the release. "Her endorsement is a sign of our incredible momentum and I look forward to partnering with Susan and true conservatives all across HD-10 to fight for liberty and freedom in Austin.”

Harrison and Tara, his wife of 10 years, live in Midlothian with their four children — Hudson, Tucker, Hayes, and Violet — in their farmhouse built in 1874, which they’ve been updating for years.

Early voting is underway this week. The special election will be held next Tuesday to fill a vacancy created last month by the election of former District 10 seatholder Jake Ellzey to the U.S. House of Representatives. All polling locations are listed on the Ellis County Elections website.