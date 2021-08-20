Endorsements roll in for Texas House District 10 race

It’s the game within the game in the lead-up to the Aug. 31 special election for the vacant Texas House District 10 seat: the massing of candidate endorsements.

A big one occurred this week when newly-installed U.S. Congressman Jake Ellzey, whose election to Washington left the state House seat open, threw his support behind former three-term state Rep. John Wray, whom Ellzey replaced in Austin this year.

“John is a proven conservative who stopped the high-speed rail plan and who I fully trust to defend our private property rights,” Ellzey said in a statement. “John defunded Planned Parenthood and stands unapologetically for all life. I know he will work to protect our gun rights, secure our border, and stop wasteful spending. Please join me in supporting conservative John Wray for Texas House.”

Ellzey joins a host of other conservative endorsements for Wray, including Texas Alliance for Life, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the Texas Municipal Police Association, Texans for Lawsuit Reform, the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters, and the Texas Medical Association.

Wray, a lawyer and the co-owner of Town Square Title, served as the District 10 representative from 2014 to 2020, when he chose not to run for a fourth term. He is also a former Waxahachie mayor and City Council member.

Meanwhile, another Republican candidate for the District 10 seat, Brian Harrison of Midlothian, touted his own endorsements by seven state representatives. Jeff Cason (HD-92), Mayes Middleton (HD-23), Bryan Slaton (HD-2), Valoree Swanson (HD-150), Tony Tinderholt (HD-94), Steve Toth (HD-15), and Cody Vasut (HD-25) all joined in support of Harrison.

“I’m honored to have support from these leading conservatives and look forward to fighting alongside them for freedom and liberty,” Harrison said in a statement. “Momentum is on our side as these legislators join numerous local leaders, grassroots activists, and conservative organizations in supporting the only proven conservative in this election.”

Harrison has previously been endorsed by Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, Texas Right to Life PAC, Julie McCarty – CEO of True Texas Project, Cindi Castilla, President – Texas Eagle Forum, T.J. Fabby – former HD-10 candidate, and a long list of local elected leaders from both Ellis County and Henderson County, which District 10 includes.

Harrison, a former Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Health and Human Services during the Trump administration, was a candidate in the U.S. House District 6 special election May 1 and ran strongly in Ellis County, finishing second to Ellzey and ahead of runoff finalist Susan Wright, the widow of former Congressman John Wright whose death Feb. 7 necessitated a special election.

Early voting begins Monday and will take place all week in the run-up to the Aug. 31 election.