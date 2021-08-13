Democrat Pierina Otiniano joins District 10 race

Ennis resident and immigration attorney Pierina Otiniano has announced her candidacy for the Texas State House District 10 special election, an open seat vacated by now Congressman Jake Ellzey.

“Our community is tired of politicians who walk inl ockstep with his/her party in Austin, pushing extreme agendas that are far out of step with Ellis and Henderson County families,” Otiniano said. “While other candidates in this race should be advocating to fix our failing electrical grid or creating jobs, they are spending their time pushing one divisive culture war after the next. We need leaders in Austin who are focused on helping families with daily challenges, not engaging in partisan fights.”

Otiniano is a first-generation American who immigrated to the United States from Peru at the age of six. She has built a career as an immigration attorney advocating for the underdog and making sure that working-people get a fair shot in our justice system.

In a news release, she said she will fight to create a government that will get back to solving problems for the people of Texas – fixing the power grid, ensuring that every child has access to a quality education, and that every family can see and afford a doctor.

Other publicly-declared candidates for the open seat so far are Republicans John Wray and Brian Harrison. Wray formerly held the seat for three terms before deciding not to run for re-election in 2020.

All candidates will appear on a single ballot, regardless of party affiliation. The top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff if no candidate receives a majority of votes.

Early voting in the special election for House District 10 will be held from Aug. 23 -27, and Election Day is scheduled for Aug. 31.