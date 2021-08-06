Local Texas House seat's status pending

Questions surround the Texas House District 10 seat that was vacated last week by Jake Ellzey’s upset victory in the U.S. House special election runoff.

First, will Gov. Greg Abbott call a special election to complete the two-year term with less than seven months to go before the March 2022 primaries? According to state law, the answer is “probably yes.”

Chapter 3 of the Texas Election Code enacted in 1985 states that the governor “shall,” not “may,” order by proclamation each special election to fill a vacancy in the legislature. Therefore, it appears the governor has no choice but to call one. The code stipulates that Abbott must set an election date a minimum of 36 days after his proclamation.

However, the same code does not set a maximum, which creates a gray area. Theoretically, Abbott could set the election date until as late as the November 2022 general election. However, it stands to reason that a special election will be called during this calendar year to put an incumbent — presumably Republican — in place for the 2022 campaign season.

Any special election would by law follow a “jungle” format — similar to the recent U.S. House special election that Ellzey ended up winning — in which candidates from all parties appear on a single ballot. The top two vote-getters advance to a runoff if no candidate wins a clear majority of votes.

The second question is, who’s running for the open seat?

One candidate threw his hat in the ring within hours of Ellzey’s victory: former state Rep. John Wray of Waxahachie, whom Ellzey ended up replacing in Austin. Wray served two terms representing District 10, but chose not to run for re-election in 2018.

“I took time off to spend more time with my family and our Ellis County community, but with Jake heading to Congress, I can’t stay on the sidelines,” Wray said on social media in announcing his candidacy last week. “We need a strong, experienced legislator who knows what they are doing and can hit the ground running.”

Just as prominent are the ones who will not be running.

Ryan Pitts, who ran against Ellzey in the 2020 Republican primary for the state House seat, announced on Wednesday he won’t be running for the seat a second time.

“After prayerful consideration and discussions with my family I have decided that now is not the right time for me to run in the special election for the vacancy in House District 10,” Pitts said in a statement to the Daily Light. “This is a decision that I did not make lightly, and I appreciate all the support and encouragement I received to run for the position.

“At this time, I am focused on my family and raising our two young children, one of whom my wife and I welcomed to the world seven weeks ago. I am dedicated to serving our community and will continue to evaluate opportunities of how I can best make an impact. The opportunity to run in this special election does not come at the right time for my family and me, but I am dedicated to continuing to serve Waxahachie and Ellis County now and for many years to come. I am committed to being engaged and will continue to advocate for the residents of House District 10 during this critical time in our state.”

The special election will complete the term in District 10 as it is presently drawn up. District 10, as presently constituted, consists of all of Ellis County and part of Henderson County, but the makeup of the district will almost certainly change in redistricting.

U.S. Census figures from 2020 will soon be released that will result in the redrawing of political boundaries across the state for the next 10 years, starting with the 2022 election cycle.