U.S. House runoff enters home stretch

As the runoff for the vacant Texas U.S. House District 6 seat enters the home stretch, both candidates are ramping up for the final charge to the finish line.

Texas House District 10 Rep. Jake Ellzey of Ellis County and Susan Wright, the wife of the late Congressman Ron Wright — both Republicans — are vying for the seat that was vacated by the death of Ron Wright on Feb. 7 from complications of COVID-19 and stage-4 lung cancer. The runoff election will take place July 27.

Ellzey announced this week that he has so far raised more than $1.7 million in contributions from conservative donors across Texas and the nation. With average contributions of less than $35, Ellzey said he has raised more than $1.2 million just since the last report.

“I have understood for years that for Republicans to compete with liberal Democrats like AOC and Bernie Sanders, we must be able to reach out to thousands of conservative Americans to make small contributions,” Ellzey said. “If Democrats can do it, Republicans can do it. That was my goal in this campaign, and we have achieved it.”

Meanwhile, Susan Wright has received a reiteration of a previous endorsement from former President Donald Trump. The conservative Club for Growth has spent more than $500,000 supporting Wright and opposing Ellzey, and the super PAC has spent $230,000 on TV ads for Wright, Politico reported.

Ellzey has lined up a number of endorsements of his own, including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and has begun airing runoff ads as well. However, Ellzey heads into the final two weeks of the campaign as the underdog.

Wright resides in Arlington, in the suburban Tarrant County portion of the district that contains 70 percent of the district’s population. Wright’s campaign released an internal poll in June that showed her leading Ellzey, 49 percent to 34 percent, according to Politico.

Wright placed first in the May 1 special election among a field of 23 candidates from all parties, receiving about 19 percent of votes. Ellzey, who carried Ellis County, edged out Democrat Jana Sanchez with 14 percent of the balloting to finish second and make it an all-GOP runoff.

Early voting for the runoff election begins this coming Monday, July 19.