County gives notice of special runoff election

Staff report

Voting for the purpose of electing United States Representative, District 6 to Member of Congress to fill a vacancy as required by Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution and Section 204.021 of the Texas Constitution.

Notice is hereby given of state law for acceptable credentials for voting in person. A voter will be required to show one of the seven approved forms of photo identification or voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID will be able to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and provide a supporting form of identification.

All eligible registered voters in Ellis County, Texas, may vote at any of the below listed Early Voting Vote Centers. Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted at:

Main Location:

Elections Office (Voting Room) 204 E. Jefferson Street, Waxahachie, Texas 75165

Branch Locations:

Ellis County Sub-Courthouse (Foyer), 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis, TX 75119

Midlothian Conference Center (Lobby), 1 Community Circle Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

Palmer ISD Annex Building (Portable Building), 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer, TX 75152

Ovilla City Hall (Council Chamber) 105 S. Cockrell Hill Rd, Ovilla, TX 75154

July 19, 2021 (Monday through Wednesday) July 21, 2021, 8:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

July 22, 2021 (Thursday and Friday) July 23, 2021, 7:00 A.M. - 7:00 P.M.

Absentee Application (Regular or Federal Postcard) for ballot by mail should be mailed to: Early Voting Clerk, 204 E. Jefferson Street, Waxahachie, Texas 75165 or faxed to 972-923-5194, or email a scanned copy of signed application to elections@co.ellis.tx.us (If faxed or emailed, the Election Office must receive original application within 4 days)

Application for ballot by mail must be received by mail no later than the close of business on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Notice is hereby given that the Vote Centers listed below will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on July 27, 2021. All eligible registered voters in Ellis County, Texas may vote at any of the Election Day Vote Centers listed below.

VOTE CENTER LOCATIONS:

As of 6/21/2021, Subject to Changes

1, First United Methodist -Bardwell (Church Annex), 104 Pecan Street, Bardwell, Tx 75119

2, Ellis County Sub-Courthouse (Foyer), 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis, Tx 75119

3, Ennis Public Library (Learning Center), 501 W. Ennis Ave, Ennis, Tx 75119

4, Ferris Public Library (A. Trussell Memorial Rm), 301 E. 10th Street, Ferris, Tx 75125

5, Mt. Gilead Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall), 106 Harris Street, Italy, Tx 76651

6, First Baptist Church-Maypearl (Fellowship Hall), 5744 Fm 66, Maypearl, Tx 76064

7, Midlothian Conference Ctr (Lobby), 1 Community Circle Dr, Midlothian, Tx 76065

8, Mt. Peak Community Church (Sanctuary), 751 W. Fm 875, Midlothian, Tx 76065

9, Grace Church Of Ovilla (Flex Rm Bldg B), 519 Westmoreland Rd, Ovilla, Tx 75154

10, Palmer Isd Annex Building (Portable Bldg), 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer, Tx 75152

11, Grace Covenant Church (Dining Hall), 212 N. Main Street, Red Oak, Tx 75154

12, Ellis County Womans Building (Main Room), 407 W. Jefferson Street, Waxahachie, Tx 75165

13, Farley Street Baptist Church (Gym), 1116 Brown Street, Waxahachie, Tx 75165

14, Park Meadows Baptist Church (Lobby), 3350 N. Hwy 77, Waxahachie, Tx 75165

More information visit www.co.ellis.tx.us/elections