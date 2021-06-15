Allen West to visit on Thursday

Waxahachie is becoming a popular way station for Texas political figures from both sides of the aisle, even though the next statewide election is still nine months away.

The latest to visit Ellis County will be former Texas Republican Party chairman and U.S. Congressman Allen West, who is scheduled to appear at a “Battle Cry” rally at the Waxahachie Civic Center on Thursday evening on behalf of the True Texas Project, a grassroots organization.

The rally will begin with a prayer meeting (optional) at 5:30 p.m., with a $5 dinner (first come, first served) at 5:45 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Other scheduled speakers include a review of the 87th Legislative Session with Jeramy Kitchen of Texas Scorecard, Rebekah Lentz of Texas Right to Life, Felisha Bull of Gun Owners of America, and Cary Cheshire of Texans for Fiscal Responsibility.

West, a former Fox News contributor, is now a contributor for NewsmaxTV, Senior Fellow of the Media Research Center, and contributing columnist for Townhall and CNS News. The author of three books, West also pens an almost daily column on his personal website at AllenWestTX.com .

West, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and a noted conservative firebrand, served one term (2010-2012) in Congress for Florida’s 22nd District. He was elected as Texas GOP chairman in July 2020 but resigned recently, fueling speculation he may mount a statewide campaign or perhaps a congressional run against Dallas Democrat Collin Allred.

In February 2017, West spoke at the Ellis County Republican Women’s Lincoln Day dinner. West, an Atlanta native who earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee, spoke at length about how Tennessee “Volunteers” such as Davy Crockett and Sam Houston came to Texas to help the Lone Star State win independence from Mexico.

Last week, former Democratic U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke held a rally at Waxahachie’s Getzendaner Memorial Park on behalf of his Powered by People voter registration organization.