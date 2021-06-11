Council to swear in new members on Tuesday

Newly-elected councilmembers Billie Wallace and Travis M. Smith will be sworn in to 2-year terms on the Waxahachie City Council during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Wallace was elected in a runoff election last weekend for Place 4 on the council, and Smith likewise won the runoff for Place 5. They will replace Mary Lou Shipley and Charles “Chuck” Beatty respectively, after each incumbent failed to win re-election.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, the council will canvass and accept votes of the June 5 runoff election.

Once the two new councilmembers are seated, the council will reorganize, and will select a mayor and mayor pro-tem from among the five members. The city’s charter provides that a mayor and mayor pro-tem will be selected from among the councilmembers.

The meeting will conclude with comments by Mayor, City Council, City Attorney and City Manager.

Tuesday’s special meeting will be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 401 S. Rogers, beginning at 12 noon.