Smith, Wallace win City Council seats

Two new councilmembers will be taking seats on the Waxahachie City Council after winning the balloting during Saturday’s runoff election.

The most resounding result of the night was in Place 5, where Travis M. Smith defeated longtime incumbent Charles “Chuck” Beatty. As of 8:19 p.m. Saturday, Smith had 1,285 votes or 57.19 percent to Beatty’s 962 votes in unofficial totals.

Beatty will be ending a 26-year run on the City Council, five of which he served as Waxahachie’s first African-American mayor.

Smith, a business consultant, previously served politically as grassroots manager for Ryan Pitts’ unsuccessful March 2020 Republican primary campaign for the Texas House District 10 seat now held by Jake Ellzey. Smith is a former managing editor of the Waxahachie Daily Light.

In Place 4, Billie Wallace easily won election to the City Council over challenger Paul Christenson. Wallace had 1,379 votes, or 62.01 percent, to Christenson’s 845 votes. It was the second council race in less than a year for Christenson, who unsuccessfully challenged Mayor David Hill last November.

Wallace, who is married to Ellis County 378th Judicial District judge William “Doug” Wallace, retired in March 2016 from the Waxahachie Police Department as a lieutenant after 37 years of service.

The Place 4 race had been marked by controversy in which several high-resolution photos surfaced of Christenson removing some of Wallace’s campaign signs. However, in spite of a published report that the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident, no charges have been filed to date.

Wallace will replace Mayor Pro Tem Mary Lou Shipley, who finished third and missed the runoff in the May 1 balloting.