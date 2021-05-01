Wright, Ellzey lead early U.S. House voting

Susan Wright, the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright whose death in February from complications of COVID-19 and stage-4 lung cancer necessitated a special election, is headed to a June 5 runoff for the vacant U.S. House District 6 seat, according to multiple projections.

Wright led the district with 13,020 votes or 18.4 percent as of 9:29 p.m. Ellis County Republican Jake Ellzey was second with 10,083 votes or 14.2 percent, and Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez, an Ellis County native, was third with 9,627 votes or 13.6 percent.

Ellzey unsurprisingly led the early voting total in Ellis County, garnering 3,617 votes or 30.08 percent of the vote. But running a strong second was former Trump administration official Brian Harrison with 2,556 votes or 21.26 percent.

Susan Wright was in third place with 2,050 votes of 17.05 percent. Mrs. Wright was widely considered as one of the favorites in the special election, which pits candidates from all parties into a single vote according to Texas state law.

In the heavily-red enclave of Ellis County, Democratic votes were sparse, but Sanchez was the top vote-getter among blue voters with 1,084 votes, or 9.02 percent. Shawn Lassiter was a surprising second with 387 votes and Lydia Bean was third with 319.

District 6 includes not only Ellis County but also Navarro County and heavily-populated portions of Fort Worth, Arlington and Mansfield in Tarrant County. The suburban vote accounts for as much as 70 percent of the population in the district.

The early voting was completed well before Friday’s last-minute turmoil, when a robocall campaign insinuated that Susan Wright caused her husband’s death by purposefully infecting him with COVID. One of these calls was received by Waxahachie Media Group.

Mrs. Wright vehemently denied the accusation and reported it to authorities. The source of the robocall initiative is not known to date.

The runoff election will take place on Saturday, June 5. The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has already scheduled a candidates’ luncheon involving the two finalists on Wednesday, May 12.

Election results will be updated throughout the evening.