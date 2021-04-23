City Council Place 4 candidate questionnaire: Mary Lou Shipley

Daily Light report

Name: Mary Lou Shipley

Current profession: retired attorney

Elected office sought: Place 4 - Waxahachie City Council

Previous political experience: currently on Waxahachie City Council; District Attorney of Ellis County

Family: none local

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

Because I believe I am the best qualified person to serve in this position

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

Previous experience in as council member and member of Planning & Zoning Council--currently Mayor Pro Tem

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Qualification of council members and management of growth and development in Waxahachie

What are the greatest challenges facing the city and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

By continuing to keep myself informed of activities and growth issues in the city. By staying in contact with citizens so that I am aware of current needs and issues.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

That I am committed to doing the things that are always in the best interest of the citizens of this city.