City Council Place 4 candidate questionnaire: Billie Wallace

Daily Light report

Name: Billie Wallace

Current Profession: White-Collar Investigator

Elected Office Sought: Waxahachie City Council Place 4

Previous Political Experience: Treasurer for District Judge Election

Family: Husband is District Judge Ellis County 378 District, Daughter is Andi Wallace, 20-year-old Commercial Pilot.

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I want to continue my service to the citizens of Waxahachie. I love Waxahachie. I’ve lived in Waxahachie my entire life. Waxahachie residents deserve committed and experienced leadership. I can provide that.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

I know Waxahachie better than any other candidate in my race. I patrolled our streets for 30 years as a police officer and police supervisor. I’m very well known by many and well respected.

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

Growth, infrastructure, and lack of connection with the community between city hall and our citizens.

What are the greatest challenges facing the city and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Rapid growth must be addressed so there is a plan that permits the greatest opportunity with the least impact on current residents.

Infrastructure must be addressed in a manner that anticipates the strain that growth places on our community. Streets, water, sewage, police and fire are immediately impacted every time we approve a new business for neighborhood.

The approval and planning must include these essential city services from the onset.

It is imperative that city officials reach all citizens. This means in person, in print, and online. Citizens must be encouraged to participate in the process and reassured that their input matters.

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

My entire adult life, I have served the citizens of Waxahachie. I have served as a career police officer and police commander. I have served citizens through my church, Rotary, and various local non-profits. I also founded a local non-profit during the pandemic to help families in need.

I ask that you vote for Billie Wallace and allow me to continue serving the citizens as your next councilmember.