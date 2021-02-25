Wright’s widow to run for House seat

What has promised to be a heated race for an open U.S. House seat grew even hotter this week with the entrance of the widow of the former officeholder.

Susan Wright, the wife of Republican Congressman Ron Wright, who died Feb. 7 in a Dallas hospital from complications of COVID-19, made public her candidacy and filed her paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

"Ron always fought for the people and conservative values of the 6th District," Susan Wright said in a statement. "I'm asking the voters of Ellis, Navarro and Tarrant Counties to help me continue the fight for stronger borders, lower taxes and the precious right to life in Washington."

The Texas Tribune had reported this week that Mrs. Wright was exploring a run for her husband’s seat. The Tribune noted that she is active in GOP politics in her own right, having served as district director for former Texas House District 96 Rep. Bill Zedler and his successor, David Cook. She currently represents Texas Senate District 10 as a member of the Texas Republican Executive Committee.

"The taxpayers of the 6th District deserve a proven conservative in Congress who will stand up for them and do whatever it takes to stop the radical left’s socialist government takeover," Mrs. Wright said. "I'm running for Congress to continue my husband's legacy by supporting economic growth, reforming our broken health care system and defending Texas conservative values."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday set Saturday, May 1 as the date for the special U.S. House election, which is the same day as the joint municipal and school board elections throughout the state.

By law, the special election will be in a “jungle” format where all candidates from both parties will appear together on the ballot. A runoff election will be held on Saturday, June 5 if needed, and with a large number of hopefuls on the ballot, a runoff appears certain.

As of Thursday night, other Republican candidates who have either publicly announced their candidacies or filed with the FEC included:

• John Anthony Castro, former U.S. Senate primary candidate in 2020;

• Mike Egan, former U.S. Army Special Forces officer and businessman;

• Marty Markland, writer and producer;

• Asa Palagi. former candidate for governor of Washington state in 2020.

On the Democratic side, Ellis County native Jana Sanchez of Fort Worth announced her candidacy last week, and on Wednesday she was joined by Lydia Bean of Arlington, a Harvard-educated former college professor.

Sanchez was the 2018 Democratic nominee for the seat that Wright won to replace 17-term incumbent Joe Barton; and Bean was the Democratic nominee for the state House District 93 race in 2020.

Shawn Lassiter, a former candidate for Fort Worth City Council, is another Democrat who has declared her candidacy.

However, one widely-rumored potential candidate — Texas House District 101 Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, the House minority leader — announced Wednesday he won’t be entering the congressional race.

“Representing our community in Washington is a critically important job, and I am honored that a number of people have encouraged me to run for Congress,” Turner said in a statement. “However, I have concluded that the best way for me to serve Tarrant County is to focus all my time and energy on the huge set of challenges facing our state in the current legislative session. We have a tremendous amount of work to do in Austin over the next few months.”

Waxahachie attorney Stephen Daniel, the 2020 Democratic nominee for the District 6 seat, also announced he won’t be running for the office.

“Many have contacted me recently and encouraged me to try again,” Daniel posted on social media on Tuesday. ”I have discussed this with family, friends and others. After careful consideration, I have made the decision not to run in the upcoming special election.

“Although I am not running, I plan on being actively engaged to support my fellow Democrats in this district and across Texas.”