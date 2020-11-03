Incumbents win re-election in Midlothian races

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with final unofficial results.)

In separate races that held lots of interest for differing reasons, incumbent candidates Tami Tobey and Andrea Walton unofficially won re-election to the Midlothian ISD board of trustees on Tuesday night.

Incumbent Place 1 councilmember Wayne Sibley won re-election to his Midlothian City Council seat, and the Place 6 special election to complete the term of the late Art Pierard will go to a runoff between Hud Hartson and Tiffany Robinson Carra.

Tobey, whose revelation of photographs showing her wearing blackface at a Halloween party a number of years ago surfaced in June, picked up 13,369 votes or just over 60 percent to propel her to re-election in Place 6 against challengers David Thomas and Will Marks, avoiding a runoff. Marks finished with 4,471 votes and Thomas had 4,429.

In a race for Place 7 that tightened significantly in same-day voting, Walton held on to her board of trustees seat with 11,957 votes or 51,82 percent. Walton had held a 4-percent lead in the early voting over challenger Taya Kyle.

Kyle, the widow of American Sniper author Chris Kyle and president of the Chis Kyle Foundation, announced in August she was withdrawing from her school board campaign, but quietly remained in the race and participated in the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum last month.

In the city of Midlothian, two City Council races were being contested, but only one was resolved on Tuesday night. In the final unofficial tabulation for Place 1, Sibley finished with 8,442 votes to 6,288 for challenger Dustin Slayton. In the early voting, Sibley led Slayton 7,636-5,657.

Four candidates — Hartson, Carra, Allen Moorman and Jacob Wallace — were vying to fill the unexpired term left vacant by Pierard’s death in a traffic accident in February. In the final numbers, Hartson led with 6,595 votes or 45.54 percent, while Carra was second with 4,052 votes or 27.98 percent.

Mayor Richard Reno was unopposed for re-election, and Walter Darrach was unopposed to fill the Place 2 seat being vacated by Mike Rodgers.

According to the Ellis County Elections office, a total of 70,210 early ballots were cast from Oct 13-30, and 10,361 were cast on Election Day. Absentee ballots totaled 5,239, resulting in a complete voter turnout of 71.21 percent.

The final unofficial vote totals were tabulated as of 10:07 p.m. on Tuesday night.