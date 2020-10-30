Ellis County sample ballot
Instruction Note: Vote for a candidate/statement of your choice in each race by darkening in the oval provided to the left of the name of that candidate/statement.
Voting for a Declared Write-In Candidate: You may vote for a declared write-in candidate by writing in the name of the candidate on the line provided and darkening in the oval provided to the left of the line.
Note: REP — Republican Party, DEM — Democratic Party, LIB — Libertarian Party, GRN — Green Party
Federal
President / Vice-President: Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence REP; Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris DEM; Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen LIB; Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker GRN
United States Senator: John Cornyn REP; Mary "MJ" Hegar DEM; Kerry Douglas McKennon LIB; David B. Collins GRN
United States Representative, District 6: Ron Wright REP; Stephen Daniel DEM; Melanie A. Black LIB
State
Railroad Commissioner: James "Jim" Wright REP; Chrysta Castañeda DEM; Matt Sterett LIB; Katija "Kat" Gruene GRN
Chief Justice, Supreme Court: Nathan Hecht REP; Amy Clark Meachum DEM;
Mark Ash LIB
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term: Jane Bland REP; Kathy Cheng DEM
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7: Jeff Boyd REP; Staci Williams DEM; William Bryan Strange III LIB
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8: Brett Busby REP; Gisela D. Triana DEM; Tom Oxford LIB
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3: Bert Richardson REP; Elizabeth Davis Frizell DEM
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4: Kevin Patrick Yeary REP; Tina Clinton DEM
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: David Newell REP; Brandon Birmingham DEM
Member, State Board of Education, District 14: Sue Melton-Malone REP; Greg Alvord DEM
State Senator, District 22: Brian Birdwell REP; Robert Vick DEM
State Representative, District 10: Jake Ellzey REP; Matt Savino LIB
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 2: Matt Johnson REP
Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3, Unexpired Term: John E. Neill REP
District Judge, 378th Judicial District: William (Doug) Wallace REP
District Judge, 443rd Judicial District: Cindy Ermatinger REP
Municipal
City of Alma Special Election
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Alma, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets: For, Against
City of Ennis General Election
Commissioner Ward 2: Bruce Jones, Marco A. Hernandez
City of Ferris General Election
Mayor: Fred C. Pontley, Michael Masek
Alderman, Place 1: Kay Huff, Clayton Hunter
Alderman, Place 4: Frank Hall, Jay Walsh
City of Glenn Heights Special Election
Member of Council, Place 4, Unexpired Term: Isaac Burren, Travis Bruton, Alisha M. Brown
City of Italy General Election
Member of Council, Three (3) Council Members to be elected: Vincent Fleming, Randy Boyd, Paul Shearin, Quentin Dean Little, Luin McConnell
City of Mansfield General Election
Council Member, Place 6: Philip DeGroat, Todd Tonore
Council Member, Place 7: Larry Broseh
City of Mansfield Special Election
Mayor, Place 1, Unexpired Term: George Fassett, Brent Newsom, Terry Moore, Michael Evans
Council Member, Place 2, Unexpired Term: Skeeter Pressley, Tamera J. Bounds,
Scot Bowman
City of Mansfield Special Charter Amendment Election
City of Mansfield Proposition A: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to delete matters contrary to or superseded by state law with regard to qualifications for candidates for City Council, the Department of Taxation and amending the Charter by deleting Subsection 3.02(c) and Section 9.15 and revising Section 12.12? For; Against
City of Mansfield Proposition B: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to delete the procedure for appointing the Mayor Pro Tem, thereby allowing the Council to establish the procedure by revising Subsection 3.06(b)? For; Against
City of Mansfield Proposition C: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to require one reading for the approval of all ordinances save and except ordinances changing a zoning classification or approving a planned development zoning, which shall require at least two readings by revising Section 3.13(c)? For; Against
City of Mansfield Proposition D: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the City Manager may be removed by an affirmative vote of four (4) members of the City Council instead of five (5) by revising Subsection 6.01(b)? For; Against
City of Mansfield Proposition E: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to establish the duties of the City Secretary, provide that the City Council appoint the City Attorney and the City Secretary, and may remove each by an affirmative vote of four (4) members by adding Section 6.03 and revising Section 8.05? For; Against
City of Mansfield Proposition F: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to require members of the Planning and Zoning Commission be residents, but need not own property in Mansfield and to delete the requirement that a member resign their position before running for City Council by revising Section 10.01? For; Against
City of Mansfield Proposition G: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that a quorum of the City Council shall be four (4) Council Members, that three (3) members shall be required to call a special meeting or to approve an emergency ordinance by revising Sections 3.09 and 3.14? For; Against
City of Maypearl General Election
Member of Council, Two (2) Council Members to be elected: John Wayne Pruitt, Barbara Pruitt, Mark Partin
Mayor, Unexpired Term: Joy Landry, Johnny "JJ" Coleman
City of Midlothian General Election
Mayor: Richard Reno
Member of Council, Place 1: Wayne Sibley, Dustin Slayton
Member of Council, Place 2: Walter Darrach
Member of Council, Place 6, Unexpired Term: Hud Hartson, Allen Moorman, Jacob Wallace, Tiffany Robinson Carra
City of Venus General Election
Member of Council, Place 3: Omar Sebita, Jeanie Toland Scott
Member of Council, Place 4: Geronimo Hernandez, Jr., Ricardo Lopez
Member of Council, Place 5: Stephen Cook, Phyllis Lewis, Robert McCurdy
City of Waxahachie General Election
Member of Council, Place 1: David Hill, Paul Christenson
Member of Council, Place 2: Tiffany Duran, Patrick Souter, Doug Barnes
Member of Council, Place 3: Melissa Olson, Kevin Strength
Schools
Avalon ISD General Election
Board of Trustees, Three (3) Trustees to be elected: David Arriaga, Jaren Rodrigue, Victor Ledesma, Wendy Rodriguez
Ennis ISD General Election
Board of Trustees, Place 1: Kelly McManus, Candido "Candi" Casillas
Board of Trustees, Place 2: Tommy Aguilar, David Mach, Robert Collins
Ferris ISD General Election
Board of Trustees, Place 6: Ricardo "Rico" Rodriguez, Justin Patterson
Board of Trustees, Place 7: Edward C. McFadden; Lee Longino
Board of Trustees, Place 2, Unexpired Term: Richard Sasser
Ferris Independent School District Proposition A: The issuance of $8,000,000 of bonds by the Ferris Independent School District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Ferris Independent School District Proposition B: The issuance of $4,000,000 of bonds by the Ferris Independent School District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, and equipping a multi-purpose indoor practice facility and weightroom and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
Frost ISD General Election
Board of Trustees, Three (3) Trustees to be elected: Wyomia Roitz, Michael Welborn, James Cagle, Bobbette Butler, Seth Fuller, Jeremy Woods, Kerri Cook
Italy ISD General Election
Board of Trustees, Two (2) Trustees to be elected: Marcos Garza, Kyle Holley, Billy Wafer, Tessa C. South
Maypearl ISD General Election
Board of Trustees, Two (2) Trustees to be elected: Lesley Austin, Ted Carpenter, Ca-Ce Brewster
Midlothian ISD General Election
Board of Trustees, Place 6: Tami Tobey, Will Marks, David Thomas
Board of Trustees, Place 7: Andrea Walton, Taya Kyle
Palmer ISD General Election
Board of Trustees, Two (2) Trustees to be elected: Melissa D. Gray, Jeffery Greenlee, Eric Swaggerty, Kris Wahl, Christen Vick
Red Oak ISD General Election
Board of Trustees, Place 3: John Anderson
Board of Trustees, Place 4: Johnny Knight
Board of Trustees, Place 5: Clifford Wherley, Penny Story, Sean Kelly
Board of Trustees, Place 6, Unexpired Term: Donna Reiszner, Michelle Porter, Sherelle Shaw, Margo L. Spencer
Waxahachie ISD General Election
Board of Trustees, Place 1: Judd McCutchen
Board of Trustees, Place 2: Clay Schoolfield, Amy Hedtke
Ellis County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 Bond Election
Ellis County Fresh Water Supply Dist. No. 1 Proposition A: The issuance of $13,670,000 in bonds for water and sanitary sewer improvements; and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds.
Ellis County Fresh Water Supply Dist. No. 1 Proposition B: The issuance of $45,250,000 in bonds for road improvements; and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds.
List of declared write-in candidates
President and Vice President: President R. Boddie/Eric C. Stoneham; Brian Carroll/Amar Patel; Todd Cella/Tim Cella; Jesse Cuellar/Jimmy Monreal; Tom Hoefling/Andy Prior; Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier; Abram Loeb/Jennifer Jairala; Robert Morrow/Anne Beckett; Kasey Wells/Rachel Wells
United States Senator: Ricardo Turullols-Bonilla
City of Maypearl General Election
Member of Council, Two (2) Council Members to be elected: Cindy Jacobson