Ellis County sample ballot

Federal

President / Vice-President: Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence REP; Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris DEM; Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen LIB; Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker GRN

United States Senator: John Cornyn REP; Mary "MJ" Hegar DEM; Kerry Douglas McKennon LIB; David B. Collins GRN

United States Representative, District 6: Ron Wright REP; Stephen Daniel DEM; Melanie A. Black LIB

State

Railroad Commissioner: James "Jim" Wright REP; Chrysta Castañeda DEM; Matt Sterett LIB; Katija "Kat" Gruene GRN

Chief Justice, Supreme Court: Nathan Hecht REP; Amy Clark Meachum DEM;

Mark Ash LIB

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term: Jane Bland REP; Kathy Cheng DEM

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7: Jeff Boyd REP; Staci Williams DEM; William Bryan Strange III LIB

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8: Brett Busby REP; Gisela D. Triana DEM; Tom Oxford LIB

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3: Bert Richardson REP; Elizabeth Davis Frizell DEM

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4: Kevin Patrick Yeary REP; Tina Clinton DEM

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9: David Newell REP; Brandon Birmingham DEM

Member, State Board of Education, District 14: Sue Melton-Malone REP; Greg Alvord DEM

State Senator, District 22: Brian Birdwell REP; Robert Vick DEM

State Representative, District 10: Jake Ellzey REP; Matt Savino LIB

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 2: Matt Johnson REP

Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3, Unexpired Term: John E. Neill REP

District Judge, 378th Judicial District: William (Doug) Wallace REP

District Judge, 443rd Judicial District: Cindy Ermatinger REP

Municipal

City of Alma Special Election

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Alma, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets: For, Against

City of Ennis General Election

Commissioner Ward 2: Bruce Jones, Marco A. Hernandez

City of Ferris General Election

Mayor: Fred C. Pontley, Michael Masek

Alderman, Place 1: Kay Huff, Clayton Hunter

Alderman, Place 4: Frank Hall, Jay Walsh

City of Glenn Heights Special Election

Member of Council, Place 4, Unexpired Term: Isaac Burren, Travis Bruton, Alisha M. Brown

City of Italy General Election

Member of Council, Three (3) Council Members to be elected: Vincent Fleming, Randy Boyd, Paul Shearin, Quentin Dean Little, Luin McConnell

City of Mansfield General Election

Council Member, Place 6: Philip DeGroat, Todd Tonore

Council Member, Place 7: Larry Broseh

City of Mansfield Special Election

Mayor, Place 1, Unexpired Term: George Fassett, Brent Newsom, Terry Moore, Michael Evans

Council Member, Place 2, Unexpired Term: Skeeter Pressley, Tamera J. Bounds,

Scot Bowman

City of Mansfield Special Charter Amendment Election

City of Mansfield Proposition A: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to delete matters contrary to or superseded by state law with regard to qualifications for candidates for City Council, the Department of Taxation and amending the Charter by deleting Subsection 3.02(c) and Section 9.15 and revising Section 12.12? For; Against

City of Mansfield Proposition B: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to delete the procedure for appointing the Mayor Pro Tem, thereby allowing the Council to establish the procedure by revising Subsection 3.06(b)? For; Against

City of Mansfield Proposition C: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to require one reading for the approval of all ordinances save and except ordinances changing a zoning classification or approving a planned development zoning, which shall require at least two readings by revising Section 3.13(c)? For; Against

City of Mansfield Proposition D: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that the City Manager may be removed by an affirmative vote of four (4) members of the City Council instead of five (5) by revising Subsection 6.01(b)? For; Against

City of Mansfield Proposition E: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to establish the duties of the City Secretary, provide that the City Council appoint the City Attorney and the City Secretary, and may remove each by an affirmative vote of four (4) members by adding Section 6.03 and revising Section 8.05? For; Against

City of Mansfield Proposition F: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to require members of the Planning and Zoning Commission be residents, but need not own property in Mansfield and to delete the requirement that a member resign their position before running for City Council by revising Section 10.01? For; Against

City of Mansfield Proposition G: Shall the Mansfield Home Rule Charter be amended to provide that a quorum of the City Council shall be four (4) Council Members, that three (3) members shall be required to call a special meeting or to approve an emergency ordinance by revising Sections 3.09 and 3.14? For; Against

City of Maypearl General Election

Member of Council, Two (2) Council Members to be elected: John Wayne Pruitt, Barbara Pruitt, Mark Partin

Mayor, Unexpired Term: Joy Landry, Johnny "JJ" Coleman

City of Midlothian General Election

Mayor: Richard Reno

Member of Council, Place 1: Wayne Sibley, Dustin Slayton

Member of Council, Place 2: Walter Darrach

Member of Council, Place 6, Unexpired Term: Hud Hartson, Allen Moorman, Jacob Wallace, Tiffany Robinson Carra

City of Venus General Election

Member of Council, Place 3: Omar Sebita, Jeanie Toland Scott

Member of Council, Place 4: Geronimo Hernandez, Jr., Ricardo Lopez

Member of Council, Place 5: Stephen Cook, Phyllis Lewis, Robert McCurdy

City of Waxahachie General Election

Member of Council, Place 1: David Hill, Paul Christenson

Member of Council, Place 2: Tiffany Duran, Patrick Souter, Doug Barnes

Member of Council, Place 3: Melissa Olson, Kevin Strength

Schools

Avalon ISD General Election

Board of Trustees, Three (3) Trustees to be elected: David Arriaga, Jaren Rodrigue, Victor Ledesma, Wendy Rodriguez

Ennis ISD General Election

Board of Trustees, Place 1: Kelly McManus, Candido "Candi" Casillas

Board of Trustees, Place 2: Tommy Aguilar, David Mach, Robert Collins

Ferris ISD General Election

Board of Trustees, Place 6: Ricardo "Rico" Rodriguez, Justin Patterson

Board of Trustees, Place 7: Edward C. McFadden; Lee Longino

Board of Trustees, Place 2, Unexpired Term: Richard Sasser

Ferris Independent School District Proposition A: The issuance of $8,000,000 of bonds by the Ferris Independent School District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Ferris Independent School District Proposition B: The issuance of $4,000,000 of bonds by the Ferris Independent School District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, and equipping a multi-purpose indoor practice facility and weightroom and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Frost ISD General Election

Board of Trustees, Three (3) Trustees to be elected: Wyomia Roitz, Michael Welborn, James Cagle, Bobbette Butler, Seth Fuller, Jeremy Woods, Kerri Cook

Italy ISD General Election

Board of Trustees, Two (2) Trustees to be elected: Marcos Garza, Kyle Holley, Billy Wafer, Tessa C. South

Maypearl ISD General Election

Board of Trustees, Two (2) Trustees to be elected: Lesley Austin, Ted Carpenter, Ca-Ce Brewster

Midlothian ISD General Election

Board of Trustees, Place 6: Tami Tobey, Will Marks, David Thomas

Board of Trustees, Place 7: Andrea Walton, Taya Kyle

Palmer ISD General Election

Board of Trustees, Two (2) Trustees to be elected: Melissa D. Gray, Jeffery Greenlee, Eric Swaggerty, Kris Wahl, Christen Vick

Red Oak ISD General Election

Board of Trustees, Place 3: John Anderson

Board of Trustees, Place 4: Johnny Knight

Board of Trustees, Place 5: Clifford Wherley, Penny Story, Sean Kelly

Board of Trustees, Place 6, Unexpired Term: Donna Reiszner, Michelle Porter, Sherelle Shaw, Margo L. Spencer

Waxahachie ISD General Election

Board of Trustees, Place 1: Judd McCutchen

Board of Trustees, Place 2: Clay Schoolfield, Amy Hedtke

Ellis County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 Bond Election

Ellis County Fresh Water Supply Dist. No. 1 Proposition A: The issuance of $13,670,000 in bonds for water and sanitary sewer improvements; and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds.

Ellis County Fresh Water Supply Dist. No. 1 Proposition B: The issuance of $45,250,000 in bonds for road improvements; and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds.

List of declared write-in candidates

President and Vice President: President R. Boddie/Eric C. Stoneham; Brian Carroll/Amar Patel; Todd Cella/Tim Cella; Jesse Cuellar/Jimmy Monreal; Tom Hoefling/Andy Prior; Gloria La Riva/Leonard Peltier; Abram Loeb/Jennifer Jairala; Robert Morrow/Anne Beckett; Kasey Wells/Rachel Wells

United States Senator: Ricardo Turullols-Bonilla

City of Maypearl General Election

Member of Council, Two (2) Council Members to be elected: Cindy Jacobson