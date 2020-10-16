Tax resolution on county court agenda

A resolution encouraging the Texas Legislature to increase public participation in the selection of county tax appraisal boards is back on the agenda for approval during Tuesday’s regular bi-weekly meeting of the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court.

At the last meeting on Oct. 5, the court heard an updated resolution written by Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul Perry, who said he made changes to the language of the resolution. Perry said the resolution is more modest than the state Republican Party’s platform.

In other administrative items, the court will consider the appointment of presiding and alternating judges as well as central counting station personnel for the upcoming two-year term as submitted by the Democratic and Republican Parties. The court will also consider a two-year agreement extension with Indigent Healthcare Solutions as well as a resolution for the fiscal year 2021 Texas Indigent Defense Formula grant.

Commissioners will also hear presentations on the Ellis County Museum and on the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office; consider payment schedules for the county’s share of right-of-way acquisition for the FM 664 widening project; and a request to transfer funds from a contingency fund to the jail budget for two detention officers. Auditor Janet Martin will also inform the court on a cash mishandling incident in the Tax Assessor Collector’s office.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Kyle Butler will be recognized for receiving his Commissioners’ Court advanced curriculum certificate of achievement from the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas.

In purchasing matters, commissioners will consider lease agreements for two vehicles for police patrol; renewal of contracts with Cleveland Asphalt Projects, Inc. and Arcosa Aggregates for one year each; construction agreements with Northride Construction Group, LLC regarding Courtroom No. 6; and an amendment to the county’s food service management agreement.

The court will consider a replat of a 6.67-acre property in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Ennis; a release of maintenance bonds and the acceptance of infrastructure for Bryson Springs Phase II, an 88.6-acre development in the Midlothian ETJ; and the establishment of rules for the location and operation of slaughterhouses within unincorporated areas of the county.

Consent agenda items include separate payments to the Texas Department of Transportation of $89,905 and $47,081 for right-of-way for the Ellis County portion of Loop 9; payment of membership dues to two North Texas Council of Governments programs totaling $6,500; acceptance of reports; a pair of budgetary line item adjustments; and the approval of a mass gathering application refund of $250 to the Waxahachie Booster Club.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the second floor of the Ellis County Historic Courthouse. Visitors will be asked to keep at least six feet apart from other members of the public and Ellis County staff.