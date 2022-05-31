Waxahachie police report: May 23-29
Daily Light Report
The Waxahachie Police Department responded to the following incidents:
May 23
• Burglary of a building (12 packages of cigarettes were stolen) in the 700 block of Ferris Ave.
• Aggravated robbery (a Dewalt pressure washer was stolen) in the 1300 block of N. US 77
May 24
• Family violence in the 1200 block of North US 77
• May 25
• Burglary of a vehicle (a cellphone was stolen and recovered) in the 1000 block of N. US 77
May 26
• Theft of property (sheets for decking were stolen) in the 100 block of Lost Maples Way
May 27
• Family violence in the 100 block of Lavender Drive
May 29
• Burglary of a vehicle (a ring, cup holder and change were stolen) in the 200 block of North Interstate 35E