Waxahachie police report: May 23-29

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie Police Department responded to the following incidents:

May 23

• Burglary of a building (12 packages of cigarettes were stolen) in the 700 block of Ferris Ave.

• Aggravated robbery (a Dewalt pressure washer was stolen) in the 1300 block of N. US 77

May 24

• Family violence in the 1200 block of North US 77

• May 25

• Burglary of a vehicle (a cellphone was stolen and recovered) in the 1000 block of N. US 77

May 26

• Theft of property (sheets for decking were stolen) in the 100 block of Lost Maples Way

May 27

• Family violence in the 100 block of Lavender Drive

May 29

• Burglary of a vehicle (a ring, cup holder and change were stolen) in the 200 block of North Interstate 35E