Waxahachie ISD says goodbye to Class of 2022

Waxahachie Daily Light

The tassels have been turned, the caps have been tossed and now nearly 740 former students from Waxahachie High School and Global High School are ready to begin the next phase of their lives.

Seniors at Waxahachie High School graduated Friday night at Lumpkins Stadium in front of a packed facility. There were 658 students who received diplomas.

The ceremony marked the first year since 2019 students were able to finish a year not interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also marked the first graduating class that spent all four years at the current high school building.

The commencement included an address from valedictorian Nicole Holmberg and co-salutatorians Lillie Loose and Elena Rojas, as well as class and council officers.

Holmberg thanked those that guided the Class of 2022 throughout the years, who she said gave them strength to get through a unique time.

“Your efforts were not in vain,” Holmberg said. “The Class of 2022 is passionate, strong-willed, intelligent and most importantly resilient. My class has grown up post 9/11, never knowing a world without fear. We lived through the rise of internet and social media, navigating territory uncharted by anyone else. The Class of 2022 has survived a pandemic, climate change and polarizing politics, yet we are still here.”

Thursday, 81 students from Global High School received their diplomas during a graduation ceremony at Southwestern Assemblies of God University. The ceremony included an address from valedictorian Preston Hoggard and salutatorian Alexis Trojan.

Hoggard reflected on the challenging work Global students faced but how they’re now better for it.

“We did this for ourselves,” Hoggard said. “You did this for yourselves. This is your achievement, this is your journey. We had support from those who stand with us, but the fact remains this is your accomplishment.”

Hoggard and Abigail Weir also performed a stirring rendition of Billy Joel’s “Vienna.”

Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth addressed both classes, praising the students they have become while challenging them to set themselves apart in how they carry themselves and live their lives.

“Class of 2022 our world is filled with problems and challenges that at times can seem insurmountable,” Hollingsworth said. “I encourage you to face today’s and tomorrow’s obstacles with a strong education, unmatched determination and unwavering faith and hope. I encourage you to set yourselves apart.”