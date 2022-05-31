ROISD launches Red Oak READS and other summer programs

Red Oak ISD

Red Oak ISD summer school, camps, and additional programs are gearing up to promote year-round learning for students and offer intervention, acceleration and fun activities.

While most summer school programs are for intervention, this year the district has launched Red Oak READS for all students to complete bingo-style boards.

The goal is to encourage students to read throughout the summer, set their own goals, participate in scavenger hunts and qualify for cool prizes.

Students can sign-up online and download their bingo board to start right away! Be sure to download and color Flat Herkimer (the Hawk Mascot) to take around to photo locations. The district began promoting the program through English and reading classes at all grades in May and posted READS posters throughout the district to promote the program.

“Our students thrive with activities and a little fun competition,” said ROISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “Red Oak READS can be fun for the whole family. We encourage our community to get involved and provide reading locations for students at businesses and at home.”

Students can mark off bingo squares for reading while on vacation, under the stars, or near water. They can also read poetry or a comic book, read to their pet or take a selfie at the library.

For more information and to sign up visit the ROISD website at redoakisd.org/roreads.