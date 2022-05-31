Life High School choir makes school history

Daily Light report

This spring has been an exciting competition season for the Life High School Waxahachie choir. Scoring the highest scores of their last 10 competition seasons, the group ended the Region 20 University Interscholastic League Concert and Sight-reading contest by making school history.

Thirty-two LHSW students competed in the contest on April 13. In the Concert section of the competition, the choir received their highest marks ever with three judges rating the choir as Superior (a rating of a 1 on the UIL scale). The UIL uses a 1-5 rating system, with 1 being the highest possible score and 5 being the lowest. In the sight-reading portion of the competition, two judges rated the choir Superior and one judge rated the choir as Excellent (a rating of a 2 on the UIL scale).

“We are very proud of our students and their accomplishments,” said LHSW Choir Director Skip Redd. “They worked together as a team, a choir and an ensemble to achieve a goal. It has been exciting to see this program develop over the years and we are so excited to see what the future holds.”

The group entered the competition as a non-varsity group. Because of their scores at the April 13 competition, the group will be able to compete as a varsity choir in future competitions.