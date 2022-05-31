House fires displace Waxahachie residents

Four Waxahachie residents have been displaced following two house fires that occurred this past weekend.

At 6:43 p.m. Saturday crews were called to the 100 block of Dartmouth Drive, near Southwestern Assemblies of God University, after a one-story house caught fire.

Fire Chief Ricky Boyd said there were no injuries, but the three people who lived there were displaced because of damage to the home.

Boyd said fire investigators believe the fire started from a portable radio.

“(The) occupant stated she was listening to a portable radio on her patio. She heard a loud pop, went to the patio, and saw the radio was on fire,” Boyd said. “It was adjacent to the house so the flames caught the house on fire.”

Crews responded to another house fire at 1:11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Houston St. near US 287 and US 77.

Boyd said there were no injuries to the occupant, but the occupant’s pet died from smoke inhalation. The resident was displaced because of damage to the one-story home.

Boyd said the cause of this fire is undetermined and still under investigation.