Ferris ISD announces summer food service program

FERRIS — The Ferris ISD announces the 18th consecutive year in sponsoring the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided at the sites listed.

Lunch and breakfast will be provided FREE to all children who are eighteen (18) and under.

• Ferris High School, 1025 E. 8th St., Ferris

Monday-Thursday

May 31 - June 23

Breakfast 7 a.m.- 8:30 a.m.

Lunch 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

• Lucy Mae McDonald Elementary, 500 FM 983, Ferris

Monday-Thursday

May 31- June 23

Breakfast 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lunches served will meet the USDA Nutrition Guide for one-third of the minimum daily requirements and breakfast will meet one-fourth minimum daily requirements for children.

“All children ages 18 years old and under are invited to come eat with us,” Ferris ISD said in its announcement. “There are no tickets and no forms to fill out. For everyone over 18, lunch cost is $4.50. We look forward to seeing you here.

“Children DO NOT have to be enrolled in Summer School to eat with us.”