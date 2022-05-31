Ellis County community prays for Uvalde at vigil

Patty Hullett, Daily Light contributor

Ellis County organization Christians Rise Up in Prayer hosted an hour-long prayer vigil and praise rally to remember the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary shooting that occurred May 24 in Uvalde.

A large crowd of concerned residents banded together at the Waxahachie Railyard Park in a spirit of unity and compassion for the 19 innocent children two schoolteachers who were killed.

The following timeline of events were intermingled with prayer led by various clergy and other leaders from all over Ellis County. Acoustic guitar player and singer Aaron Greenwood of Ennis conducted the praise and worship for those in attendance.

Pastor Bruce Zimmerman, Waxahachie Bible Church and leader of the “Love Your Neighbor” campaign, gave the welcoming address.

The Rev. Raymond Richardson, Foundation of Life Church in Ennis, prayed for children and teachers that have been slain.

Associate Pastor Eunice Richardson, Foundation of Life Church in Ennis, prayed for the psychologically injured children and staff of Robb Elementary. Christi Taylor prayed for families and friends that are left behind to heal. Randy McKeown prayed for love, peace, and healing for all people.

Joe Barrentine prayed for the healthcare workers, and Cheri Hathaway prayed for mental health support. Bill Schoneman prayed for the entire Uvalde school system. Jim Jordan prayed for city and state leaders.

Marcie Hagee prayed for the family of the shooter. Jared Raebel prayed for first responders. Mr. and Mrs. Nikko Doelman prayed for understanding of evil that hides behind every corner.

Meg Habasevich, team leader for Christians Rise Up in Prayer provided closing remarks.

Aaron Greenwood provided music throughout the event.