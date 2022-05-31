Daily Light outlines website, e-edition changes

CherryRoad Media

The Waxahachie Daily Light’s new website is launching Wednesday.

The e-edition and article paywall is down as part of the transition, but once it is re-established current digital subscribers will need to sign in again and reset their passwords as the Daily Light has transitioned from former owner Gannett to new owner CherryRoad Media.

Once the paywall is raised subscribers will also receive an email whenever a new e-edition is ready. It will have a picture of the editions front page and a link to the e-edition.

Also, the newspaper’s mobile app will be discontinued and will not be updated after Wednesday.

If you have any questions or issues with accessing the website or your digital subscription please contact the CherryRoad Media Subscriber Helpdesk below.

Subscriber Helpdesk – Website Assistance only

(Subscriber website access issues, such as a customer not being able to log into the newspaper site or not able to access content properly).

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern. Phone: 973-541-4210; Email: subscriberhelp@cherryroad.com.