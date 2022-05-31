Ferris makes moves at City Hall

Daily Light report

FERRIS — As the city of Ferris continues to grow, the transformation to accommodate that growth continues.

The Ferris Police Department recently made changes and Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams said, “The Ferris Police Department has undergone significant changes in the last two-and-a-half years under the leadership of John DeLeon as the Chief of Police. His dedication to the city and to improving our department is appreciated and will be remembered. Over 1,800 active cases have been cleared since John was appointed to the role in 2019. Our crime rate is also down, our officer turnover is at an all-time low, we have strength of diversity, and the department has built relationships in the region, along with many positive changes and trends.”

After serving 15 years in law enforcement, DeLeon recently moved to a new position within the city.

“It’s never been a secret that I’ve intended to continue my growth,” DeLeon said. “I have had the honor of being a police officer and working for the city for several years. Now, I would like to better understand how the city operates, the structure, and how I can grow professionally beyond the law enforcement aspect. I have a lot to learn, and I am excited for the challenge. I know Mr. Williams has high expectations.”

With DeLeon’s recent move Jesus Mancillas, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, was appointed to succeed DeLeon as chief of police in Ferris. Prior to his role as chief of police, Mancillas was a lieutenant with the Ferris Police Department and most recently served the Dallas County constable and marshal’s offices. He has worked as a member of SWAT, the traffic unit, felony and misdemeanor warrants, writ enforcement, a civil deputy, a detective in the criminal investigative division, and more.

“Ferris is an incredible place to live and work and I am proud to be part of this community and to serve our citizens,” Mancillas said. “I am honored to be the next chief of police and I look forward to growing on the successes of our department and to also making improvements as we move forward. I recognize that there is always room for improvement, and we will continue to work to be the best department in North Texas.”

Over the next several weeks, Mancillas will be spending time in the community with citizens, business owners, and local leaders getting to know them and understanding any city concerns.

“The city of Ferris looks forward to its continued growth,” Williams concluded, “and I am excited to work with DeLeon and Mancillas in their new roles.”