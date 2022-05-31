2022 Waxahachie High School graduates
Waxahachie High School celebrated its graduation of the Class of 2022 on Friday night at Lumpkins Stadium. Below is a Q&A completed by valedictorian Niki Holmberg and co-salutatorians Lillie Loose and Elena Rojas, as well as a list of the 2022 graduates.
Niki Holmberg
Waxahachie High School
Valedictorian
Parents' names:
Chrissy and Eric Holmberg
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending the University of Texas at Austin to major in biomedical engineering. I plan to become a professor of biomedical engineering with my own lab, conducting research in the medical field.
What school activities/organizations have you been involved in?
Band - Drum Major (senior year), Leadership team (Sophomore and junior years), TSA - officer (freshman through senior years), HOSA, NHS – president, Interact
What teacher impacted you the most in high school and how?
Mrs. Vire has taught me much about engineering but also taught me the value of leading and teaching younger engineers. Mrs. Vire has taught me to value myself and my effort, to recognize when to say no. Mrs. Vire has been a constant aid in making important life decisions and is always caring for my future.
Mr. Armstrong has been my band director for the past four years. Through the years, I have learned to appreciate Mr. Armstrong's advice, always sparking stimulating, intellectual conversation. Mr. Armstrong has taught me not only the value of hard work but how to work hard.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My favorite memory from high school has been the many late nights spent at school with no one but me, my friends, and a teacher. There is something special about the halls of WHS at night and hearing laughter fill the halls.
Lillie Loose
Waxahachie High School
Co-Salutatorian
Parents names:
Julie and Greg Loose
What are your plans after graduation?
I am attending The University of Texas at Austin as a Biology major. Plan on going into the medical field as a Doctor or PA.
What school activities/organizations have you been involved in?
Volleyball (varsity volleyball 2019 and 2020), Student Council (senior class secretary), NHS (vice president), FFA, broadcast media, yearbook, Avenue Student ministry
What teacher impacted you the most in high school and how?
My senior English teacher, Ms. Huskisson, has been an encouraging and uplifting teacher this whole year. I have gotten to work with her as one of our senior class sponsors and it is very evident that she genuinely cares about her students. She is passionate about what she teaches and makes learning more enjoyable. As I go into my future, I can only hope to have more teachers like her!
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My favorite high school memories come from football season. For every home game, my friends and I would spend days making the giant posters that went across the student section. Football season was also filled with fun dress-up days and of course, Rockout!
Elena Rojas
Waxahachie High School
Co-Salutatorian
Parents' names:
Felicitas Cadena and Miguel Angel Rojas
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending Middlebury College. Though I am currently undecided, I am interested in majoring in either political science or sociology.
What school activities/organizations have you been involved in?
Throughout high school I have been involved with Interact, Student Council, Lady Indian soccer, Spanish Honors Society and National Honors Society, in which I was secretary.
What teacher impacted you the most in high school and how?
My first AP teacher, Stephanie Poole, made a great impact on me. It was in her class where I established a strong work ethic. Coach Poole was very detailed in her lessons and provided many resources and support to prepare for exams. She motivated me to go the extra mile when studying.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My most cherished memories throughout high school have been the conversations I have with my friends at lunch. Funny moments I have with my friends are definitely going to be what I miss most about high school.
2022 Waxahachie High School graduates
Amber Everlee Abrams
Payton Lee Acker
Grace Amaya Acosta
Elexis Kenzie Aday
Natalie Lizbeth Aguilar Mendoza
Jason Alanis
Marco Ethan Aleman
Malik Meckhi Alexander
Valerie Oyekachukwu Alizomor
Analise Marie Allen
Kyran Zachary Alsup
Margarita Rose Alvarado
Neira Alvarado Mata
Brady Michael Aman
Breanna Grace Andersen
Aliea Alieza Andrade
Jorge Andrade
Luis Mario Andrade
Alexandra Bliss Anguiano
Amity Faye Aparicio
Eyzon Alexander Arroyo
Gracelynn Briley Ashcraft
Alexia Atayde
Hagan Keith Austin
Charles Lee Autry
Jeremiah David Avila
Brandon Craig Axe
Catherine Marie Ayala
Austin Taylor Bacon
Jesiah Raphique Bailey
Prince Alizjah Jordyn Banks
Jordan Mario Barajas
Kaden Dallas Barksdale
Tyler Wayne Barr
James Cole Barron
Brooklyn Skye Baskin
Ashleigh Nicole Batman
Carly Belle Baxter
Abel Isaiah Bazan
Fabian Lamone Becks
Demarcus Raylon Becks
Ta'niyah Janice Becks
Ashley Arely Benavides
Destin Malik Benson
Jacob Hayden Bentley
Sarah Marie Bento
Yazmenn Amarri Benton
Colby Zane Beyer
Mira Rejendra Bhakta
Olivia Mae Bigham
Torin Robert Keith Blackman
Wyatt Blaine Blankenship
Alyssa Marie Bonnette
Grace Mckenna Boozer
Victoria Paige Borders
Haley Marie Bowman-Oxendine
Theodore John Boynton
La'mondre Isaish Branch
Emily Stephanie Bravo
Nicole Mckay Brazelton
Richard William Brightwell
Benjamin Colton Brock
Ava Clayre Brown
Ella Kathryn Brown
Nathan Ramon Brown
Garret Blake Bruce
Marquavous Dewayne Bryant
Abigail Michelle Buchanan
Alexis Hayleigh Burchfield
Dakota Hunter Burcie
Jaylon Javon Burke
Trinity Kendall Burley
Kayden Carter Busby
Tyler Devon Busby
Delaney Grace Butler
Jaylen Curtis Butler
Noe Cabrera
Daisy Oliva Calderon
Leilani Nicole Calderon
Carly Grace Camacho
Breanna Danielle Camarillo
Autumn Michelle Campbell
Javon Mikele Cannon
Ethan Joseph Carlino
Kayden Elizabeth Carpenter
Lyricc Unique Carrington
Jaedon Elisha Carter
Kayla Ariene Castillo
Breanna Gabriela Cavazos
Vanessa Lizbeth Cavazos
Erick Cazares
Aileen Cervantez
Kaitlyn Joie Chamberlain
Andrea Lee Chance
Lauria Maria Aurora Chavez
Remi Elise Christensen
Samantha Marie Christian
Ariel Michelle Clark
Somer Lauren Clark
Wynter Sierra Clark
Sydney Paige Clemons
Gregory Ke'shawn Clerkley
Brandon Ray Cobb
Cheyenne Nicole Cochran
Sieana Patrice Coger
Kody Dawson Cole
Kason Dean Cole
Miles Benjamin Colvard
Lissette Emiline Alise Cook
Hailee Erin Cooley
Jenna Ryan Cooper
Ana Teresa Cornejo
Dylan Gabriel Cornejo
Ivan Corona Herrera
Cezar Francisco Coronado
Madeline Elise Cremers
Omari Matrod Crocker
Gabriel Joseph Crockett
Jacob Cruz
Seleni Cruz Sanchez
Justin Brayan Cuellar
Becca Lyann Culver
Brandon Danyael Cumbo
Ruth Pope D'avila
Ka'tyria Shar'da Daniels
Katyreon Quadre Daniels
Ryan Zane Darnall
Ca'savier Denease Davis
Tasia Kaye Davis
Jordan Deion Davis
Rennason Mcgill Davis
Robert Alan Davis
Ryan Michael Davis
Terrell Ladae Davis
Jaelyn Shamar Davis-Robinson
Jaqueline Crystal De La Hoya
Angel Abel De La Hoya Gonzalez
Aaron Keshawn Dean
Lexus Monique Del Bosque
Alexis Nicole Del Valle
Ryan Luke Deleon
Lily Breann Derr
Noah Matthew Derrick
Alexander August Dexter
Daniel Isaac Diaz
Isabelle Diaz
Taylor Reese Dickson
Makenzi Brooke Dively
Tessa Rae Dominy
Kaleb Lamar Dorsey
Cambrie Brooke Doyal
Kiernan Neil Doyle-Sizemore
Kambren Scott Drummer
Nancy Duarte
Jatyvion Jariq Duvall
Katelyn Faith Dyke
Thearon Carnell Ebron
Logan Kaleb Elder
Ava Rose Elizarraraz
Ethan Dewayne Ellis
Alexander Blaine Embry
Olivia Grace Epps
Gabriel Christian Morris Esquivel
Emily Lou Essl
Jonathan Antonio Estrada
Sebastian Estrada
Nicholas Zamir Evans
Garrett Michael Everett
Samantha Ewers
Jeremiah Alexander Falcon
Gabriella Christine Farr
Samantha Nicole Felsner
Lucas Alexander Ferguson
Dayanara Zalitza Fernandez
Jason Jose Ferretiz
Cade Ryan Ferry
Anthony Fierro
Zackary Oren Finch
Kameron Mikell Finney
Emma Renee Fletcher
Emma Teresa Flores
Isabella Amanda Flores
Janie Lynn Flores
Myrna Odette Flores
Alexis Flores
Jorge Elias Flores
Marquan J Flowers
Shelby Lee Flowers
Payton Ena Foley
Gianna Presti Forte
Hannah Elisabeth Foster
Carolina Marie Franco
Samuel Edward Fris
Kyan Michael Frisbee
Jasmine Fulmore
Dalton Thomas Furlow
Adyn John Gaertner
Alexis Priscila Galindo
Sicilia Mae Gallo
Fredy Gamino
Jesus Aaron Gandara
Averi Jessalyn Garcia
Cecilia Guadalupe Garcia
Erika Kassandra Garcia
James Daniel Garcia
Alberto Garcia
Jacquline Zaray Garcia
Antonio Garcia Serrano
Cielo Garcia-Sanchez
Grace Lee Garling
Madison Leia Garza
Vanessa Anabel Garza
Benjamin Marcos Gasca
Christopher Gasca-Cajbon
Thomas Cecil Gattin
Emily Rose Gibson
Timaudre Tyrone Gibson
Landon Garrett Gilmore
Hunter Lee Gilroy
Payson Mitchell Glass
Alexis Jesus Gomez Martinez
Celia Zuly Gonzalez
Jennifer Isabel Gonzalez
Julieta Gonzalez
Kylie Marie Gonzalez
Marta Gonzalez
Christian Isaiah Gonzalez
Ricardo Fidencio Gonzalez
Fernando Nathaniel Gonzalez
Samantha Michelle Goodnight
Aiden Michael Grahnquist
Ian Lucas Granado
Rafe Cassidy Gray
Aubrie Danielle Green
Devarian Jaquan Green
Ethan Hunter Green
Malachi Lewayne Green
Zaylen Jahiem Green
Marisol Anai Guerrero
Jonathan Evan Guerrero
Jordan Alexander Guerrero
Elijah Berkley Guest
Adrian Matthew Guevara
Joi Alizabeth Hall
Meredith Addison Hallett
Jatori Sakiya Hanson
Derrick Vincent Harland, II
Joshua Michael Harris
Ryan Thomas Harris
Makyla Cherie Harris
Joseph Seth Aaron Harrison
Kylee Jo Harrison
Seth Guage Hayden
Jh'kyah Izjanae Head
Charley Jayne Hearron
Paris Riley Hendricks
Ally Reece Henley
Rylan Jake Henzler
Melissa Marie Herd
Esmeralda Maria Hernandez
Kimberly Hernandez
Samantha Renee Hernandez
Daniel Hernandez
Joseph Miguel Hernandez
Louis Hernandez
Ernesto Hernandez Arreguin
Juan Jose Hernandez Mendez
Parker Weldon Hicks
Maya Nicole Hill
Kerry Donnell-Marcus Hill, Jr.
Nicholas Scott Hills
Trinton Wayne Hogan
Presley Anne Hollingsworth
Sylvia Michelle Holloway
Nicole Marion Holmberg
Janelle Dnae Holmes
Lexxi Jubilee Holst-Meneely
Stevie Ray Honrud
Kylie Elizabeth Howard
Gabriel Westen Howell
Saniya Karlayah Huel
Klayton Nicholas Huneycutt
Myles Christian Nige Hurd
Bryce Alexander Hyder
Christian Jabali
Christian Ju'mora Jackson
Cesar Jacobo Jacobo
Zoe Elizabeth James
Maas Jarra
Paxol Jaure
Jordin Love Jay-Shofner
Kilaya Camille Jennings
Zykera Carlisha Jessie
Samantha Jo Jimenez
Jeicen Jimenez Martinez
Victor Javier Jimenez-Carrillo
Se'naria Aareyon Johnson
Burlen Randy Lee Johnson
Dianesty Joy Mae Cherish Johnson
Jordan Leron Johnson
Kennice Da'shanee Johnson
Corie Leigh Jones
Hannah Geneva Jones
Kambria Nashay Jones
Tracy Makenna Jordan
Jennifer Juarez
Nathan Alan Junkin
Tia S'mone Kelley
Ian Patrick Kelso
Victor Matthew Kemp
Morgan Michelle Kennedy
Makayla Nicole King
Enoch Reed King
Kingston Jeremiah Kirkland
Austin Daine Kliewer
Alexander Paul Klofas
Blakeley Corryn Knight
Dakota Isaac Kretzschmar
Kate Sheridan Kroeger
Heavenlee Samhya Lacey
Tyrik Norvell Lacey
Langston Anthony Lambert
Joseph Camron Lankford
Kasen Reed Lawrence
Megan Renee Lawson
William Parten Leatherman
Juliahnna Hope Ledbetter
Layton James Ledezma
Mikayla Kansada Lehman
William Neville Leonhardt
Adrian Chandler Lewis
Bianca Adela Lichtenberger
William Ellis Lockhart
Lillie Ann Loose
Nicole Lopez Luis
Dax Gunnar Lott
Kaitlen Michelle Love
Alyssa Winbery Loveday
Alyssa Nickole Lozano
Azeneth Lozano
Case Daniel Lucky
Alan Yitzhak Luna
Keviona Danielle Lusk
Destiny Danae Lymburner
Tania Giselle Machuca
Breanna Mailene Machuca Lujan
Belinda Noelia Maguire
Leslie Patricia Maguire
Joshua Santos Maisonet
Taylor Eleene Majewski
Tyler James Majewski
Isaac Jesse Lon Major
Molachi Ngirchechol Malsol
Victoria Elizabeth Miche Manion
Vashni Manriquez
Donald Allen Maraden
Angel Javier Mares
Bryce Pearson Marquardt
Jesse Emmanuel Marquez
Jermerial Essieana Rashay Marshall
Alexandria Ruby Martin
Bryce Taylor Martin
Brent Ray-Neil Martin
Brissa Martinez
Karina Abigail Martinez
Enrique Alejandro Martinez
Zander Christian Martinez
Brianna Aniz Martinez
Austin Xavier Mason
Tyler David Maxwell
Aryian Joshua Mayes
Logan Edward McArthur
Cameron Camille McBride
Madalynn Jaye McBroom
Caleb Garrett McClain
Alyssa Grace McCourt
Tanireya Zhanea McDaniel
Dakota Hunter McFarland
Kc Nicole McGlothin
Chaela Ann McHugh
Isabelle Faye McHugh
Gabriella Monet McKey-Weathers
Tyce Christian McKie
Anthony Dominic Mejia
Aracely Elena Melendez
Joe Alex Mendez
Ana Berenice Mendoza
Jonathan Wayne Middleton
Keira Grace Milika
Heath Travis Milliken
Vanessa Nicole Minchello
Kevin Michale Miranda
Emily Brooke Mitchell
Melissa Mae Moffatt
Lucas Andres Molina
Christian J Montgomery
Kirsten Sherrie' Moore
Ja'korian Ti'rique Moore
Samuel Nicolas Morales
Isabel Manuelii Morales
Dakoda James Moreno
Cordelia Deann Morgan
Katelyn Rayann Morgan
Emma Caleigh Morris
Kaylinn Nicole Morse
Macie Faith Morton
Rex Michael Muhlestein
Billy Paul Mullen
Ryan Turner Mullican
Charles Miguel Munguia
Jeremy Munoz
Braden Hadley Nance
Loren Jade Narro
Noah Angel David Navarrette
Abigail Dalia Navarro
Maven Carolee Navarro
Charles Joseph Nelson
Ja'marion Tyrell Newton
Laura Marie Nitzschke
Lyric Nichole Noble
Gavin Matthew Noe
Reece Mckade O'Dell
Trista Marie O'Neal
Eduardo Ochoa
Julian Cabrera Ogas
Shaylin Nicole Ogletree
Richard Adelani Olokode
Elianna Janely Olvera
Bryan Steven Ordaz
Pablo Isaac Orozco
Dawson Stone Orr
Jonathan Reed Orr
Elias Jacob Orta
Carlos Ortiz
Paola Ortiz
Thania Maytee Osorio Peraza
Madison Paige Owens
Nicolas Jay Padgett
Joshua Gabriel Padilla
Danil Stanislavovich Pak
Jason Palacios
Omar Alejandro Palafox
Bryan Austin Douglas Pascoe
Noah Wayne Patterson
Alexis Lydia Perez
Crystal Brianna Perez
Loida Amaris Perez
Gabriel Ryan Perez
Jaime Jesus Perez
Juan Armando Perez Sierra
Kailyn Letrese Perkins
Andrea Anne Perkins-Salas
Caleb Andrew Perry
Emily Summer Petty
Clayton Adam Petty
Katelyn Mishell Phillips
Kyle Thomas Pickett
Cameron Michael Pineda
Jeremiah Dawayne Piper
Autumn Lea Pittman
Christina Camilla Polsonetti
Chase Scott Pope
Elizabeth Nicole Portillo
Dylan Ryan Potter
Emily Morgan Powell
Lynn Mira Powers
Emily Kate Pratt
Javon Ty Price
Jakob Ryan Prikryl
Yohanna Danit Pryor
Edward James Przybylski
Joshua Andrew Pullin
Joseph Allen Quilbio
Robert Lee Quintero
Gabriela Isabel Quintero Centeno
Sarah Yvette Quiroz
Damon Edward Raley
Peyton Christopher Ralls
Alyssa Marie Ramirez
Kaydence Lee Ramirez
Rosemary Ramirez
Edgar Ivan Ramirez
Diego Ventura Ramos
Dhruval Mitesh Rangrej
Tymin Perlow Rasconsmith
Ulyses Raymundo
Luisa Fernanda Rebollar
Cayden Alexander Redd
Kalie Jade Reed
Colin Patrick Reed
Peyton Rylee Renfro
Tyler Franklin Renfro
Jasmine Natalya Reyes
Braylon Jamar Reynolds
Caleb Dee Reynolds
Hunter Fredrick Dean Rhea
Dylan Clay Richardson
Jerrell Tramaine Richardson
Kyrie Elyse Richmond
Karina Suzzette Rico
Nakomi Leiann Ripley
Edgar Hasmil Rivas Mejia
Michael Louis Rivera
Jeremiah Aaron Rivera
Devin Arthur Robb
V'zarion La'shard Roberson
Shyanna Nicole Roberts
Rylee Lynn Robinson
Hayli Rose Rodriguez
Jennifer Lizbeth Rodriguez
Omar Rodriguez
Sydney Marie Rodriguez
Christian Leonel Rodriguez
Karen Yameli Rodriguez
Kimberly Abigail Rodriquez
Dakota Brian Rogers
Elena Ali Rojas
Sabrina Whitney Romo
Brendon Anthony Romo
Michaela Morgan Ross
Andrew Maximiliano Ross
Meleigha Samone Ross
Benjamin Clyde Rozelle
Hayleigh Adrianna Ruiz
Grace Alexandra Ruiz
Hannah Marie Russell
Hannah Elise Saenz
Jasmine Marie Saenz
Ashley Marlene Salazar
Bonifacio Salazar
Sebastian David Salazar
Benjamin Bayly Sambell
Jahtziri Sanchez
Rylee Shyenne Sanchez
Jordan Xavier Sanchez
Romeo Santana Sanchez
Jorge Sanchez Loredo
Erick Rigoberto Sanchez Palomeque
Chasity Denae Sanders
Jaylen Antonio Santana
Alena A'marie Santos
Kamryn Michelle Sayen
Spencer Thomas Scally
Sofia Maria Schoonveld
Justin Dean Scott
Shyanne Scott
Emma Grace Sears
Chantal Natasea Seggelke
Drake Donaven Sell
Devon Riley Sellers
Allysia Marie Sepeda
Brooklyn Renee Shanks
Terry'onte Nattiel Shead
D'lanie Grace Shelley
Haylee Elizabeth Shivers
Peyton Nicole Shivers
Jerry Izayah Daniel Shope
Diego Jair Sierra
Rolando Isaiah Sierra
Cadence Elizabeth Simpson
James Cade Sims
Jamie Nicole Sledge
Madigan Lynn Sloan
Brooke Rylie Smith
Katlyn Jenae Helen Smith
Jaden Levone Smith
Tyler Lamar Smith
Wesley Edwin Smith
Matthew Joseph Snowden
Allysa Marie Soto
Amya Grace Southern
Kylee Nicole Square
Emma Grace Stevens
Hunter Christian Stewart
Autumn Lauren Stone
Makenae Arlee Stone
Brandon Lee Strausbaugh
Christopher Ryan Strength
Breona Michele Stroud
Seth Cruz Suarez
Amiyah Lashaun Swift
Jackeline Talamantes
Pablo Alberto Tapia Espinoza
Ella Emma Isabelle Taylor
Trinity Faith Taylor
Sapphire Shyienne Taylor-Medina
Trunea Alexandria Zahn Thomas
Jared Alan Thomas
Kquatavious Lagarian Thomas
Tanner Rafe Thompson
Maddison Ann Thweatt Owens
Justin Ryan Tims
Elizabeth Le'cole Tolliver
Jesabel Ariel Torres
Jocelyn Rodriguez Torres
Nathan Ryan Torres
J Guadalupe Tovar
Luke Quang Tran
Caiden Hunter Treadaway
Ryan Dade Trober
David Paul Trost
Nautika Uniq Trujillo
Javiah Shamaya Turner
Makenna Rose Van Huss
Averi Isabelle Varner
Edsally Alejandra Vasquez
Angel Gabriel Vasquez Villarreal
Kelsey Ann Vecsey
Jackson Todd Venable
Tucker Christian Venable
Justin Wayne Venissat
Emylee Anne Vernon
Rosemary Lourdes Nadine Vien-Rollins
Sylvia Angeni Martinez Villarreal
Yasmin Villegas
Maritza Villegas Salazar
Keldrine Demon Wade
Colby Trey Wakefield
Nathan Corman Walberg
Katie Savannah Walker
Jayden Charles Walker
Zachary Scott Ward
Cierra Janay Washington
Dominick Matthew Watson
Timothy Charles Watson
Christian Mitchell Watts
Matthew Paul Wegener
Brittany Nicole Wells
Alaylah Lynn Wendler
Khadarrion Raesean Wesley
Elijah River West
Kaliyah Danae Wheaton
Dillon Raigh Wheeler
Sanaa Danielle Wheeler
Brisa Lynnette White
Rebecca Ann White
Brendan Dwayne White
Christopher James Wilkins
Kyleigh Wraylynn Willert
Brianna Ella Williams
Peyton Elyse Williams
Tahniya La'shawn Williams
Jaylen Demone Williams
Riley Steven Williams
Jaylon Dwayne Williams
Jah'mya Mareea Willis
Anthony James Wilson
Brady Walter Wilson
Kayden Zachary Wilson
Marcus Deantonio Wilson
Madison Celeste Winford
Hayden Bryce Wochele
Gracie Layne Worley
John Patrick Wray
Isaiah Caine Zamarripa
Delores Rose Zavala
Alexis Zavala
Fabian Zavala
Jacob Zavala