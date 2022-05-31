2022 Waxahachie High School graduates

Waxahachie Daily Light

Waxahachie High School celebrated its graduation of the Class of 2022 on Friday night at Lumpkins Stadium. Below is a Q&A completed by valedictorian Niki Holmberg and co-salutatorians Lillie Loose and Elena Rojas, as well as a list of the 2022 graduates.

Niki Holmberg

Waxahachie High School

Valedictorian

Parents' names:

Chrissy and Eric Holmberg

What are your plans after graduation?

I will be attending the University of Texas at Austin to major in biomedical engineering. I plan to become a professor of biomedical engineering with my own lab, conducting research in the medical field.

What school activities/organizations have you been involved in?

Band - Drum Major (senior year), Leadership team (Sophomore and junior years), TSA - officer (freshman through senior years), HOSA, NHS – president, Interact

What teacher impacted you the most in high school and how?

Mrs. Vire has taught me much about engineering but also taught me the value of leading and teaching younger engineers. Mrs. Vire has taught me to value myself and my effort, to recognize when to say no. Mrs. Vire has been a constant aid in making important life decisions and is always caring for my future.

Mr. Armstrong has been my band director for the past four years. Through the years, I have learned to appreciate Mr. Armstrong's advice, always sparking stimulating, intellectual conversation. Mr. Armstrong has taught me not only the value of hard work but how to work hard.

What is your favorite memory of high school?

My favorite memory from high school has been the many late nights spent at school with no one but me, my friends, and a teacher. There is something special about the halls of WHS at night and hearing laughter fill the halls.

Lillie Loose

Waxahachie High School

Co-Salutatorian

Parents names:

Julie and Greg Loose

What are your plans after graduation?

I am attending The University of Texas at Austin as a Biology major. Plan on going into the medical field as a Doctor or PA.

What school activities/organizations have you been involved in?

Volleyball (varsity volleyball 2019 and 2020), Student Council (senior class secretary), NHS (vice president), FFA, broadcast media, yearbook, Avenue Student ministry

What teacher impacted you the most in high school and how?

My senior English teacher, Ms. Huskisson, has been an encouraging and uplifting teacher this whole year. I have gotten to work with her as one of our senior class sponsors and it is very evident that she genuinely cares about her students. She is passionate about what she teaches and makes learning more enjoyable. As I go into my future, I can only hope to have more teachers like her!

What is your favorite memory of high school?

My favorite high school memories come from football season. For every home game, my friends and I would spend days making the giant posters that went across the student section. Football season was also filled with fun dress-up days and of course, Rockout!

Elena Rojas

Waxahachie High School

Co-Salutatorian

Parents' names:

Felicitas Cadena and Miguel Angel Rojas

What are your plans after graduation?

I will be attending Middlebury College. Though I am currently undecided, I am interested in majoring in either political science or sociology.

What school activities/organizations have you been involved in?

Throughout high school I have been involved with Interact, Student Council, Lady Indian soccer, Spanish Honors Society and National Honors Society, in which I was secretary.

What teacher impacted you the most in high school and how?

My first AP teacher, Stephanie Poole, made a great impact on me. It was in her class where I established a strong work ethic. Coach Poole was very detailed in her lessons and provided many resources and support to prepare for exams. She motivated me to go the extra mile when studying.

What is your favorite memory of high school?

My most cherished memories throughout high school have been the conversations I have with my friends at lunch. Funny moments I have with my friends are definitely going to be what I miss most about high school.

2022 Waxahachie High School graduates

Amber Everlee Abrams

Payton Lee Acker

Grace Amaya Acosta

Elexis Kenzie Aday

Natalie Lizbeth Aguilar Mendoza

Jason Alanis

Marco Ethan Aleman

Malik Meckhi Alexander

Valerie Oyekachukwu Alizomor

Analise Marie Allen

Kyran Zachary Alsup

Margarita Rose Alvarado

Neira Alvarado Mata

Brady Michael Aman

Breanna Grace Andersen

Aliea Alieza Andrade

Jorge Andrade

Luis Mario Andrade

Alexandra Bliss Anguiano

Amity Faye Aparicio

Eyzon Alexander Arroyo

Gracelynn Briley Ashcraft

Alexia Atayde

Hagan Keith Austin

Charles Lee Autry

Jeremiah David Avila

Brandon Craig Axe

Catherine Marie Ayala

Austin Taylor Bacon

Jesiah Raphique Bailey

Prince Alizjah Jordyn Banks

Jordan Mario Barajas

Kaden Dallas Barksdale

Tyler Wayne Barr

James Cole Barron

Brooklyn Skye Baskin

Ashleigh Nicole Batman

Carly Belle Baxter

Abel Isaiah Bazan

Fabian Lamone Becks

Demarcus Raylon Becks

Ta'niyah Janice Becks

Ashley Arely Benavides

Destin Malik Benson

Jacob Hayden Bentley

Sarah Marie Bento

Yazmenn Amarri Benton

Colby Zane Beyer

Mira Rejendra Bhakta

Olivia Mae Bigham

Torin Robert Keith Blackman

Wyatt Blaine Blankenship

Alyssa Marie Bonnette

Grace Mckenna Boozer

Victoria Paige Borders

Haley Marie Bowman-Oxendine

Theodore John Boynton

La'mondre Isaish Branch

Emily Stephanie Bravo

Nicole Mckay Brazelton

Richard William Brightwell

Benjamin Colton Brock

Ava Clayre Brown

Ella Kathryn Brown

Nathan Ramon Brown

Garret Blake Bruce

Marquavous Dewayne Bryant

Abigail Michelle Buchanan

Alexis Hayleigh Burchfield

Dakota Hunter Burcie

Jaylon Javon Burke

Trinity Kendall Burley

Kayden Carter Busby

Tyler Devon Busby

Delaney Grace Butler

Jaylen Curtis Butler

Noe Cabrera

Daisy Oliva Calderon

Leilani Nicole Calderon

Carly Grace Camacho

Breanna Danielle Camarillo

Autumn Michelle Campbell

Javon Mikele Cannon

Ethan Joseph Carlino

Kayden Elizabeth Carpenter

Lyricc Unique Carrington

Jaedon Elisha Carter

Kayla Ariene Castillo

Breanna Gabriela Cavazos

Vanessa Lizbeth Cavazos

Erick Cazares

Aileen Cervantez

Kaitlyn Joie Chamberlain

Andrea Lee Chance

Lauria Maria Aurora Chavez

Remi Elise Christensen

Samantha Marie Christian

Ariel Michelle Clark

Somer Lauren Clark

Wynter Sierra Clark

Sydney Paige Clemons

Gregory Ke'shawn Clerkley

Brandon Ray Cobb

Cheyenne Nicole Cochran

Sieana Patrice Coger

Kody Dawson Cole

Kason Dean Cole

Miles Benjamin Colvard

Lissette Emiline Alise Cook

Hailee Erin Cooley

Jenna Ryan Cooper

Ana Teresa Cornejo

Dylan Gabriel Cornejo

Ivan Corona Herrera

Cezar Francisco Coronado

Madeline Elise Cremers

Omari Matrod Crocker

Gabriel Joseph Crockett

Jacob Cruz

Seleni Cruz Sanchez

Justin Brayan Cuellar

Becca Lyann Culver

Brandon Danyael Cumbo

Ruth Pope D'avila

Ka'tyria Shar'da Daniels

Katyreon Quadre Daniels

Ryan Zane Darnall

Ca'savier Denease Davis

Tasia Kaye Davis

Jordan Deion Davis

Rennason Mcgill Davis

Robert Alan Davis

Ryan Michael Davis

Terrell Ladae Davis

Jaelyn Shamar Davis-Robinson

Jaqueline Crystal De La Hoya

Angel Abel De La Hoya Gonzalez

Aaron Keshawn Dean

Lexus Monique Del Bosque

Alexis Nicole Del Valle

Ryan Luke Deleon

Lily Breann Derr

Noah Matthew Derrick

Alexander August Dexter

Daniel Isaac Diaz

Isabelle Diaz

Taylor Reese Dickson

Makenzi Brooke Dively

Tessa Rae Dominy

Kaleb Lamar Dorsey

Cambrie Brooke Doyal

Kiernan Neil Doyle-Sizemore

Kambren Scott Drummer

Nancy Duarte

Jatyvion Jariq Duvall

Katelyn Faith Dyke

Thearon Carnell Ebron

Logan Kaleb Elder

Ava Rose Elizarraraz

Ethan Dewayne Ellis

Alexander Blaine Embry

Olivia Grace Epps

Gabriel Christian Morris Esquivel

Emily Lou Essl

Jonathan Antonio Estrada

Sebastian Estrada

Nicholas Zamir Evans

Garrett Michael Everett

Samantha Ewers

Jeremiah Alexander Falcon

Gabriella Christine Farr

Samantha Nicole Felsner

Lucas Alexander Ferguson

Dayanara Zalitza Fernandez

Jason Jose Ferretiz

Cade Ryan Ferry

Anthony Fierro

Zackary Oren Finch

Kameron Mikell Finney

Emma Renee Fletcher

Emma Teresa Flores

Isabella Amanda Flores

Janie Lynn Flores

Myrna Odette Flores

Alexis Flores

Jorge Elias Flores

Marquan J Flowers

Shelby Lee Flowers

Payton Ena Foley

Gianna Presti Forte

Hannah Elisabeth Foster

Carolina Marie Franco

Samuel Edward Fris

Kyan Michael Frisbee

Jasmine Fulmore

Dalton Thomas Furlow

Adyn John Gaertner

Alexis Priscila Galindo

Sicilia Mae Gallo

Fredy Gamino

Jesus Aaron Gandara

Averi Jessalyn Garcia

Cecilia Guadalupe Garcia

Erika Kassandra Garcia

James Daniel Garcia

Alberto Garcia

Jacquline Zaray Garcia

Antonio Garcia Serrano

Cielo Garcia-Sanchez

Grace Lee Garling

Madison Leia Garza

Vanessa Anabel Garza

Benjamin Marcos Gasca

Christopher Gasca-Cajbon

Thomas Cecil Gattin

Emily Rose Gibson

Timaudre Tyrone Gibson

Landon Garrett Gilmore

Hunter Lee Gilroy

Payson Mitchell Glass

Alexis Jesus Gomez Martinez

Celia Zuly Gonzalez

Jennifer Isabel Gonzalez

Julieta Gonzalez

Kylie Marie Gonzalez

Marta Gonzalez

Christian Isaiah Gonzalez

Ricardo Fidencio Gonzalez

Fernando Nathaniel Gonzalez

Samantha Michelle Goodnight

Aiden Michael Grahnquist

Ian Lucas Granado

Rafe Cassidy Gray

Aubrie Danielle Green

Devarian Jaquan Green

Ethan Hunter Green

Malachi Lewayne Green

Zaylen Jahiem Green

Marisol Anai Guerrero

Jonathan Evan Guerrero

Jordan Alexander Guerrero

Elijah Berkley Guest

Adrian Matthew Guevara

Joi Alizabeth Hall

Meredith Addison Hallett

Jatori Sakiya Hanson

Derrick Vincent Harland, II

Joshua Michael Harris

Ryan Thomas Harris

Makyla Cherie Harris

Joseph Seth Aaron Harrison

Kylee Jo Harrison

Seth Guage Hayden

Jh'kyah Izjanae Head

Charley Jayne Hearron

Paris Riley Hendricks

Ally Reece Henley

Rylan Jake Henzler

Melissa Marie Herd

Esmeralda Maria Hernandez

Kimberly Hernandez

Samantha Renee Hernandez

Daniel Hernandez

Joseph Miguel Hernandez

Louis Hernandez

Ernesto Hernandez Arreguin

Juan Jose Hernandez Mendez

Parker Weldon Hicks

Maya Nicole Hill

Kerry Donnell-Marcus Hill, Jr.

Nicholas Scott Hills

Trinton Wayne Hogan

Presley Anne Hollingsworth

Sylvia Michelle Holloway

Nicole Marion Holmberg

Janelle Dnae Holmes

Lexxi Jubilee Holst-Meneely

Stevie Ray Honrud

Kylie Elizabeth Howard

Gabriel Westen Howell

Saniya Karlayah Huel

Klayton Nicholas Huneycutt

Myles Christian Nige Hurd

Bryce Alexander Hyder

Christian Jabali

Christian Ju'mora Jackson

Cesar Jacobo Jacobo

Zoe Elizabeth James

Maas Jarra

Paxol Jaure

Jordin Love Jay-Shofner

Kilaya Camille Jennings

Zykera Carlisha Jessie

Samantha Jo Jimenez

Jeicen Jimenez Martinez

Victor Javier Jimenez-Carrillo

Se'naria Aareyon Johnson

Burlen Randy Lee Johnson

Dianesty Joy Mae Cherish Johnson

Jordan Leron Johnson

Kennice Da'shanee Johnson

Corie Leigh Jones

Hannah Geneva Jones

Kambria Nashay Jones

Tracy Makenna Jordan

Jennifer Juarez

Nathan Alan Junkin

Tia S'mone Kelley

Ian Patrick Kelso

Victor Matthew Kemp

Morgan Michelle Kennedy

Makayla Nicole King

Enoch Reed King

Kingston Jeremiah Kirkland

Austin Daine Kliewer

Alexander Paul Klofas

Blakeley Corryn Knight

Dakota Isaac Kretzschmar

Kate Sheridan Kroeger

Heavenlee Samhya Lacey

Tyrik Norvell Lacey

Langston Anthony Lambert

Joseph Camron Lankford

Kasen Reed Lawrence

Megan Renee Lawson

William Parten Leatherman

Juliahnna Hope Ledbetter

Layton James Ledezma

Mikayla Kansada Lehman

William Neville Leonhardt

Adrian Chandler Lewis

Bianca Adela Lichtenberger

William Ellis Lockhart

Lillie Ann Loose

Nicole Lopez Luis

Dax Gunnar Lott

Kaitlen Michelle Love

Alyssa Winbery Loveday

Alyssa Nickole Lozano

Azeneth Lozano

Case Daniel Lucky

Alan Yitzhak Luna

Keviona Danielle Lusk

Destiny Danae Lymburner

Tania Giselle Machuca

Breanna Mailene Machuca Lujan

Belinda Noelia Maguire

Leslie Patricia Maguire

Joshua Santos Maisonet

Taylor Eleene Majewski

Tyler James Majewski

Isaac Jesse Lon Major

Molachi Ngirchechol Malsol

Victoria Elizabeth Miche Manion

Vashni Manriquez

Donald Allen Maraden

Angel Javier Mares

Bryce Pearson Marquardt

Jesse Emmanuel Marquez

Jermerial Essieana Rashay Marshall

Alexandria Ruby Martin

Bryce Taylor Martin

Brent Ray-Neil Martin

Brissa Martinez

Karina Abigail Martinez

Enrique Alejandro Martinez

Zander Christian Martinez

Brianna Aniz Martinez

Austin Xavier Mason

Tyler David Maxwell

Aryian Joshua Mayes

Logan Edward McArthur

Cameron Camille McBride

Madalynn Jaye McBroom

Caleb Garrett McClain

Alyssa Grace McCourt

Tanireya Zhanea McDaniel

Dakota Hunter McFarland

Kc Nicole McGlothin

Chaela Ann McHugh

Isabelle Faye McHugh

Gabriella Monet McKey-Weathers

Tyce Christian McKie

Anthony Dominic Mejia

Aracely Elena Melendez

Joe Alex Mendez

Ana Berenice Mendoza

Jonathan Wayne Middleton

Keira Grace Milika

Heath Travis Milliken

Vanessa Nicole Minchello

Kevin Michale Miranda

Emily Brooke Mitchell

Melissa Mae Moffatt

Lucas Andres Molina

Christian J Montgomery

Kirsten Sherrie' Moore

Ja'korian Ti'rique Moore

Samuel Nicolas Morales

Isabel Manuelii Morales

Dakoda James Moreno

Cordelia Deann Morgan

Katelyn Rayann Morgan

Emma Caleigh Morris

Kaylinn Nicole Morse

Macie Faith Morton

Rex Michael Muhlestein

Billy Paul Mullen

Ryan Turner Mullican

Charles Miguel Munguia

Jeremy Munoz

Braden Hadley Nance

Loren Jade Narro

Noah Angel David Navarrette

Abigail Dalia Navarro

Maven Carolee Navarro

Charles Joseph Nelson

Ja'marion Tyrell Newton

Laura Marie Nitzschke

Lyric Nichole Noble

Gavin Matthew Noe

Reece Mckade O'Dell

Trista Marie O'Neal

Eduardo Ochoa

Julian Cabrera Ogas

Shaylin Nicole Ogletree

Richard Adelani Olokode

Elianna Janely Olvera

Bryan Steven Ordaz

Pablo Isaac Orozco

Dawson Stone Orr

Jonathan Reed Orr

Elias Jacob Orta

Carlos Ortiz

Paola Ortiz

Thania Maytee Osorio Peraza

Madison Paige Owens

Nicolas Jay Padgett

Joshua Gabriel Padilla

Danil Stanislavovich Pak

Jason Palacios

Omar Alejandro Palafox

Bryan Austin Douglas Pascoe

Noah Wayne Patterson

Alexis Lydia Perez

Crystal Brianna Perez

Loida Amaris Perez

Gabriel Ryan Perez

Jaime Jesus Perez

Juan Armando Perez Sierra

Kailyn Letrese Perkins

Andrea Anne Perkins-Salas

Caleb Andrew Perry

Emily Summer Petty

Clayton Adam Petty

Katelyn Mishell Phillips

Kyle Thomas Pickett

Cameron Michael Pineda

Jeremiah Dawayne Piper

Autumn Lea Pittman

Christina Camilla Polsonetti

Chase Scott Pope

Elizabeth Nicole Portillo

Dylan Ryan Potter

Emily Morgan Powell

Lynn Mira Powers

Emily Kate Pratt

Javon Ty Price

Jakob Ryan Prikryl

Yohanna Danit Pryor

Edward James Przybylski

Joshua Andrew Pullin

Joseph Allen Quilbio

Robert Lee Quintero

Gabriela Isabel Quintero Centeno

Sarah Yvette Quiroz

Damon Edward Raley

Peyton Christopher Ralls

Alyssa Marie Ramirez

Kaydence Lee Ramirez

Rosemary Ramirez

Edgar Ivan Ramirez

Diego Ventura Ramos

Dhruval Mitesh Rangrej

Tymin Perlow Rasconsmith

Ulyses Raymundo

Luisa Fernanda Rebollar

Cayden Alexander Redd

Kalie Jade Reed

Colin Patrick Reed

Peyton Rylee Renfro

Tyler Franklin Renfro

Jasmine Natalya Reyes

Braylon Jamar Reynolds

Caleb Dee Reynolds

Hunter Fredrick Dean Rhea

Dylan Clay Richardson

Jerrell Tramaine Richardson

Kyrie Elyse Richmond

Karina Suzzette Rico

Nakomi Leiann Ripley

Edgar Hasmil Rivas Mejia

Michael Louis Rivera

Jeremiah Aaron Rivera

Devin Arthur Robb

V'zarion La'shard Roberson

Shyanna Nicole Roberts

Rylee Lynn Robinson

Hayli Rose Rodriguez

Jennifer Lizbeth Rodriguez

Omar Rodriguez

Sydney Marie Rodriguez

Christian Leonel Rodriguez

Karen Yameli Rodriguez

Kimberly Abigail Rodriquez

Dakota Brian Rogers

Elena Ali Rojas

Sabrina Whitney Romo

Brendon Anthony Romo

Michaela Morgan Ross

Andrew Maximiliano Ross

Meleigha Samone Ross

Benjamin Clyde Rozelle

Hayleigh Adrianna Ruiz

Grace Alexandra Ruiz

Hannah Marie Russell

Hannah Elise Saenz

Jasmine Marie Saenz

Ashley Marlene Salazar

Bonifacio Salazar

Sebastian David Salazar

Benjamin Bayly Sambell

Jahtziri Sanchez

Rylee Shyenne Sanchez

Jordan Xavier Sanchez

Romeo Santana Sanchez

Jorge Sanchez Loredo

Erick Rigoberto Sanchez Palomeque

Chasity Denae Sanders

Jaylen Antonio Santana

Alena A'marie Santos

Kamryn Michelle Sayen

Spencer Thomas Scally

Sofia Maria Schoonveld

Justin Dean Scott

Shyanne Scott

Emma Grace Sears

Chantal Natasea Seggelke

Drake Donaven Sell

Devon Riley Sellers

Allysia Marie Sepeda

Brooklyn Renee Shanks

Terry'onte Nattiel Shead

D'lanie Grace Shelley

Haylee Elizabeth Shivers

Peyton Nicole Shivers

Jerry Izayah Daniel Shope

Diego Jair Sierra

Rolando Isaiah Sierra

Cadence Elizabeth Simpson

James Cade Sims

Jamie Nicole Sledge

Madigan Lynn Sloan

Brooke Rylie Smith

Katlyn Jenae Helen Smith

Jaden Levone Smith

Tyler Lamar Smith

Wesley Edwin Smith

Matthew Joseph Snowden

Allysa Marie Soto

Amya Grace Southern

Kylee Nicole Square

Emma Grace Stevens

Hunter Christian Stewart

Autumn Lauren Stone

Makenae Arlee Stone

Brandon Lee Strausbaugh

Christopher Ryan Strength

Breona Michele Stroud

Seth Cruz Suarez

Amiyah Lashaun Swift

Jackeline Talamantes

Pablo Alberto Tapia Espinoza

Ella Emma Isabelle Taylor

Trinity Faith Taylor

Sapphire Shyienne Taylor-Medina

Trunea Alexandria Zahn Thomas

Jared Alan Thomas

Kquatavious Lagarian Thomas

Tanner Rafe Thompson

Maddison Ann Thweatt Owens

Justin Ryan Tims

Elizabeth Le'cole Tolliver

Jesabel Ariel Torres

Jocelyn Rodriguez Torres

Nathan Ryan Torres

J Guadalupe Tovar

Luke Quang Tran

Caiden Hunter Treadaway

Ryan Dade Trober

David Paul Trost

Nautika Uniq Trujillo

Javiah Shamaya Turner

Makenna Rose Van Huss

Averi Isabelle Varner

Edsally Alejandra Vasquez

Angel Gabriel Vasquez Villarreal

Kelsey Ann Vecsey

Jackson Todd Venable

Tucker Christian Venable

Justin Wayne Venissat

Emylee Anne Vernon

Rosemary Lourdes Nadine Vien-Rollins

Sylvia Angeni Martinez Villarreal

Yasmin Villegas

Maritza Villegas Salazar

Keldrine Demon Wade

Colby Trey Wakefield

Nathan Corman Walberg

Katie Savannah Walker

Jayden Charles Walker

Zachary Scott Ward

Cierra Janay Washington

Dominick Matthew Watson

Timothy Charles Watson

Christian Mitchell Watts

Matthew Paul Wegener

Brittany Nicole Wells

Alaylah Lynn Wendler

Khadarrion Raesean Wesley

Elijah River West

Kaliyah Danae Wheaton

Dillon Raigh Wheeler

Sanaa Danielle Wheeler

Brisa Lynnette White

Rebecca Ann White

Brendan Dwayne White

Christopher James Wilkins

Kyleigh Wraylynn Willert

Brianna Ella Williams

Peyton Elyse Williams

Tahniya La'shawn Williams

Jaylen Demone Williams

Riley Steven Williams

Jaylon Dwayne Williams

Jah'mya Mareea Willis

Anthony James Wilson

Brady Walter Wilson

Kayden Zachary Wilson

Marcus Deantonio Wilson

Madison Celeste Winford

Hayden Bryce Wochele

Gracie Layne Worley

John Patrick Wray

Isaiah Caine Zamarripa

Delores Rose Zavala

Alexis Zavala

Fabian Zavala

Jacob Zavala