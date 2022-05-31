2022 Global High School graduates
Global High School celebrated its graduation of the Class of 2022 on Thursday night at the Sheaffer Center at Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Below is a Q&A completed by valedictorian Preston Hoggard and salutatorian Alexis Trojan, as well as a list of 2022 Global graduates.
Preston Hoggard
Global High School
Valedictorian
Parents' names:
David and Loralei Hoggard
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan on going to UTD (University of Texas at Dallas) and majoring in Neurology.
What school activities/organizations have you been involved in?
I did a lot of studying in school. However, the majority of my time was spent outside of school. I like to practice my music and play the piano.
What teacher impacted you the most in high school and how?
My most impactful high school teacher is Dr. Lester. He was tough on me when I first came to Global, but the experience I gained from him helped me get through the next few years of high school. Overall, he’s helped me become a better student.
What is your favorite high school memory?
My favorite memory from high school has to be when I went with all of my friends to go bowling instead of studying.
Salutatorian
Parents' names:
Kelly and Nicholas Trojan
What are your plans after graduation?
UT Tyler, Biochemistry to School of Pharmacy, Pharmacist
What school activities/organizations have you been involved in?
Yearbook, Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA), National Honor Society (NHS), Interact, Star Wars Club
What teacher impacted you the most in high school and how?
My teacher is not the traditional academical teacher, but a teacher of martial arts. Kristin Dupaquier has pushed me to be better, both academically and physically. She teaches karate where I volunteer and learn; she also pushes for me and her other students to strive to do well in school. Not only does she strive to for her students to excel in school and at home, she pushes them to make mistakes, learn from them, and to make some type of improvement each time they come to class. Personally, Kristin has helped me build both my confidence on myself and has helped guide me in a growth mindset that I didn’t really have before I met her several years ago. Additionally, she is very supportive and cares for her family, friends, and students.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My partner, Emily Speelman, and I were able to go to Texas HOSA State Leadership Conference and place second in the CPR/First Aid Event; this allows us to go to the International Leadership Conference in June. We both spent the months leading up to it in Mrs. Burnett’s room working on our first aid skills because we did not know what to expect, but we have been able to grow together as partners and work fluidly together in both this event and in school projects.
2022 Global High School graduates
Nathan Jay Anthony
Emma Lee Bailey
Mason Wyatt Baker
Chloe Elizabeth Baldwin
Uver Aron Barrios Jr
Jade Denee’ Basaldua
Madison Grace Blount
Isabella Lei-Ling Brown
Justin Christian Campbell
Juan Miguel Castillo
Carlos Kane Castillo
Chloe Jade Coleman
Julie Erin Conger
Iynaja Dynae Craver-Suggs
Luis Carlos Cuenca
Landon James Davis
Madison Joy Dulworth
Caitlyn Victoria Ellis
Ronald Obdulio Flores
Julissa Gandara Montero
Isabel Garduno
Emilee Grace Goodloe
Grace Ann Greenlee
Ryan Payton Gross
Phillip Cody Hassell
Mallory Haven Hernandez
Emanuel Hernandez
Joselyn Hernandez
Amy Guadalupe Hernandez- Patiño
Preston James Hoggard
Dyllan Robert Jones
Robert Richard King
Alyssa Jade Lawrence
Morgain Grace-Michel Locke
Jacqueline Luna
Victoria Alicia Martinez
Alyssa Nicole McNeil
Gizelle Thali Medellin
Javier Mendoza
Katherine Montero
Jesse Isaac Moran
Marisol Navarro
Alma Itzel Perez
David Alexander Perez
Ryan David Perry
Abbigale Elaine Peterson
Leonardo Fabian Puente
Jalyssa Jean Quiñonez
Vianey Idaly Reyes
Kayla Carine Richardson
Valerie Rico
Autumn Trinese Robinson
Aaron James Robinson
Ismael Isai Rodriguez
Dania Guadalupe Rodriguez
Marlen Rodriguez Rivera
Jordan Austin Rogers-Woods
Enrique Romero Rubio
Jesley Nicole Sanchez Hernandez
Ethan Corr Sewell
Cole Bryant Shelby
Giselle Marie Sheomangal
Sasha Ngedrong Soaladaob
Shady Rechelulk Soaladaob
Emily Grace Speelman
Mykah Nevaeh Stanwood
Ke’Aera Amya Stennett-Smith
Noah Riley Suckow
JenVive Rainsong Thompson
Toai Lam Tran
Alexis Louise Trojan
Noemi Segura Valdez
Yessel Vega
Sebastian Micheal Velasquez
Mikayla Briann Venable
Garrett James Walker
Tiffany Christen Weatherspoon
Abigail Rachel-Renee Weir
Abigail Rose White
Nariah Faye Woodard
Jackson Bryant Wylie