2022 Global High School graduates

Waxahachie Daily Light

Global High School celebrated its graduation of the Class of 2022 on Thursday night at the Sheaffer Center at Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Below is a Q&A completed by valedictorian Preston Hoggard and salutatorian Alexis Trojan, as well as a list of 2022 Global graduates.

Preston Hoggard

Global High School

Valedictorian

Parents' names:

David and Loralei Hoggard

What are your plans after graduation?

I plan on going to UTD (University of Texas at Dallas) and majoring in Neurology.

What school activities/organizations have you been involved in?

I did a lot of studying in school. However, the majority of my time was spent outside of school. I like to practice my music and play the piano.

What teacher impacted you the most in high school and how?

My most impactful high school teacher is Dr. Lester. He was tough on me when I first came to Global, but the experience I gained from him helped me get through the next few years of high school. Overall, he’s helped me become a better student.

What is your favorite high school memory?

My favorite memory from high school has to be when I went with all of my friends to go bowling instead of studying.

Salutatorian

Parents' names:

Kelly and Nicholas Trojan

What are your plans after graduation?

UT Tyler, Biochemistry to School of Pharmacy, Pharmacist

What school activities/organizations have you been involved in?

Yearbook, Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA), National Honor Society (NHS), Interact, Star Wars Club

What teacher impacted you the most in high school and how?

My teacher is not the traditional academical teacher, but a teacher of martial arts. Kristin Dupaquier has pushed me to be better, both academically and physically. She teaches karate where I volunteer and learn; she also pushes for me and her other students to strive to do well in school. Not only does she strive to for her students to excel in school and at home, she pushes them to make mistakes, learn from them, and to make some type of improvement each time they come to class. Personally, Kristin has helped me build both my confidence on myself and has helped guide me in a growth mindset that I didn’t really have before I met her several years ago. Additionally, she is very supportive and cares for her family, friends, and students.

What is your favorite memory of high school?

My partner, Emily Speelman, and I were able to go to Texas HOSA State Leadership Conference and place second in the CPR/First Aid Event; this allows us to go to the International Leadership Conference in June. We both spent the months leading up to it in Mrs. Burnett’s room working on our first aid skills because we did not know what to expect, but we have been able to grow together as partners and work fluidly together in both this event and in school projects.

2022 Global High School graduates

Nathan Jay Anthony

Emma Lee Bailey

Mason Wyatt Baker

Chloe Elizabeth Baldwin

Uver Aron Barrios Jr

Jade Denee’ Basaldua

Madison Grace Blount

Isabella Lei-Ling Brown

Justin Christian Campbell

Juan Miguel Castillo

Carlos Kane Castillo

Chloe Jade Coleman

Julie Erin Conger

Iynaja Dynae Craver-Suggs

Luis Carlos Cuenca

Landon James Davis

Madison Joy Dulworth

Caitlyn Victoria Ellis

Ronald Obdulio Flores

Julissa Gandara Montero

Isabel Garduno

Emilee Grace Goodloe

Grace Ann Greenlee

Ryan Payton Gross

Phillip Cody Hassell

Mallory Haven Hernandez

Emanuel Hernandez

Joselyn Hernandez

Amy Guadalupe Hernandez- Patiño

Preston James Hoggard

Dyllan Robert Jones

Robert Richard King

Alyssa Jade Lawrence

Morgain Grace-Michel Locke

Jacqueline Luna

Victoria Alicia Martinez

Alyssa Nicole McNeil

Gizelle Thali Medellin

Javier Mendoza

Katherine Montero

Jesse Isaac Moran

Marisol Navarro

Alma Itzel Perez

David Alexander Perez

Ryan David Perry

Abbigale Elaine Peterson

Leonardo Fabian Puente

Jalyssa Jean Quiñonez

Vianey Idaly Reyes

Kayla Carine Richardson

Valerie Rico

Autumn Trinese Robinson

Aaron James Robinson

Ismael Isai Rodriguez

Dania Guadalupe Rodriguez

Marlen Rodriguez Rivera

Jordan Austin Rogers-Woods

Enrique Romero Rubio

Jesley Nicole Sanchez Hernandez

Ethan Corr Sewell

Cole Bryant Shelby

Giselle Marie Sheomangal

Sasha Ngedrong Soaladaob

Shady Rechelulk Soaladaob

Emily Grace Speelman

Mykah Nevaeh Stanwood

Ke’Aera Amya Stennett-Smith

Noah Riley Suckow

JenVive Rainsong Thompson

Toai Lam Tran

Alexis Louise Trojan

Noemi Segura Valdez

Yessel Vega

Sebastian Micheal Velasquez

Mikayla Briann Venable

Garrett James Walker

Tiffany Christen Weatherspoon

Abigail Rachel-Renee Weir

Abigail Rose White

Nariah Faye Woodard

Jackson Bryant Wylie