Waxahachie remembers the fallen on Memorial Day

Local families gathered in front of the Ellis County Veterans Memorial at the Waxahachie Civic Center on Monday morning to honor those who gave their life while serving their country.

The Memorial Day event was organized by the Waxahachie Chapter of Woodmen Life, a nonprofit, member-owned life insurance organization. The organization has hosted the event in past years, though not annually.

John Latham, vice president of the chapter and active duty chaplain with the Texas State Guard, stressed the importance of remembering those who died in the line of duty while protecting Americans’ freedoms.

“The freedoms we enjoy, the freedoms we take so much for granted, the freedoms we so often trifle with were bought,” Latham said. “Not by the gold of our millionaires, not all together the genius of our scientists nor the sacrifices from the people at home but primarily by the blood, sweat and agony by the people whose names on this day we honor. Those who died so that we might live. They found as brave men and women of all ages that there are principles worth dying for.

“Let those who want peace at any price remember this day that thousands have died for honor and freedom and that what we have today has come at the price of shed blood,” Latham said.

Charles Atchley, a World War II veteran, also attended the ceremony. Atchley was in combat during the Battle of the Bulge, a German offensive on the Western Front in Europe. He was awarded the prestigious Croix de Guerre, a decoration awarded by France to a squad or individual serving on the country’s foreign military allied forces for their brave and heroic actions.

After the ceremony Atchley said it was nice to see residents attend the ceremony, especially in light of the turmoil the country is facing.

“I think our country now is, some people say it’s broken, because we’re not united,” Atchley said.

He said during World War II nearly everyone supported the country with only a few draft dodgers heading to Canada or Mexico.

“But our country can be united again real easy.”

“I think all Christians would like to have peace and a good country again,” Atchley said. “I think it’s still good, but down here in Texas we have a good country.”

Kynlee Luna, the great granddaughter of Staff Sgt. Julian Luna, performed the laying of the memorial wreath, which was purchased by the Woodmen Life members.

Julian Luna, who served in the U.S. Army, sacrificed his life and saved his squad during a mission in the Vietnam War.

Latham said Luna was in the process of diffusing a landmine when one of his squad members stepped on it. Luna stopped the soldier and instructed the rest of the squad to step back, but the landmine exploded, killing Luna.

Luna was awarded the Silver Cross posthumously in 1970.

Also attending the ceremony were two local Gold Star families. Gold Star families are the spouses, parents, children, siblings or others whose loved one died while serving the country.