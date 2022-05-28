Waxahachie grad featured in DQ commercial

Patty Hullett, Daily Light contributor

Call it luck, call it talent, or call it a combination of the two, but Omari Crocker, who just graduated from Waxahachie High School, tried out for his first television commercial a few months ago and captured the job.

This ambitious and talented 18-year-old actor has his initial attempt at a commercial already airing on behalf of Dairy Queen, and he is very excited about it. The brief TV ad just started airing in May.

Crocker said, “Acting first peaked my interest when I was in the seventh grade at Red Oak Junior High. It’s kind of a funny story as I used to tend to get in trouble in school from time-to-time. One of my teachers, Mrs. Keener, made me sit next to her when I was disruptive. I somehow started to form a strong bond with her, and after some time, we actually liked each other. From there, I decided to audition for her advanced theater class. And I have been hooked on acting since then.”

He continues, “I am currently signed on with the Broad Talent Agency, which is a new up-and-coming acting agency. It was founded and established in 2021 during the pandemic. I have been with them since past November.”

Crocker is, in actuality, a kind of newcomer to Waxahachie. He became a student at WHS when he was a junior. During these two, short years he has been a part of the state one-act play team in 2021, and along the way he has received numerous “honorable mention all-star cast” awards. He is particularly proud of the one he received at the state level.

Crocker was a cast member of the UIL State One-Act Team, and he was named “Best Performer” and was part of the All-Star Cast. He was also a regional prose and poetry competitor.

Crocker said, “Each year our WHS entourage goes to a state-wide theater conference, and out of the 800 competitors, my friend and I did a piece that led us to be selected to an elite ‘Top 8’ group of performers. I am very proud of that milestone. And academically I am very proud to be in the top 10 percent of my graduating class and also a part of the National Honor Society.”

Part of Omari’s acting resume includes plays like: “A Monster Calls,” “Mrs. Packard,” “Clue,” “Digging Up the Boys,” “State Fair – The Musical,” “The Outsiders,” “Anatomy of Gray,” “Blue Stocking,” “Something Rotten,” “Madea” and “Pink Lemonade.”

“I have a cool, tight-knit family at home, who unconditionally supports me in all my endeavors,” Crocker said. “My family members are: mother, Shameka Anderson; step-dad, Bobby Anderson; and little brother Ethan Crocker. Our favorite thing to do when we’re all around the house is to play board games, and we are a little bit over-the-top competitive, and that makes it even more fun.”

He concludes, “Thankfully, I have auditioned for multiple acting programs throughout the nation, being offered over $100,000 in scholarship money. But instead, I have chosen to attend Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas in the fall. My intent is to major in acting, and I will be receiving a scholarship amount each year of $6,000. My big dream in life is to act on a Broadway stage someday, but my even bigger focus is to end up in films.”