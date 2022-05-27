WISD increases security measures following Uvalde mass shooting

Following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week, Waxahachie ISD increased its safety protocols for the last day of school and its two graduation ceremonies.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary and fatally shot 19 students and two teachers and injured several others.

By the next day school districts across the state and the country, including Waxahachie ISD, announced added safety precautions.

WISD announced more police presence at its campuses until the last day of school Thursday.

Visitors who came to campuses for events such as awards ceremonies were subject to more stringent check-in processes.

The extra measures extended to Global High School’s graduation ceremony Thursday, which took place at Southwest Assemblies of God University, and for Waxahachie High School, which was set for Friday at Lumpkins Stadium.

Among the changes from typical public WISD events was encouraging families not to bring bags with them to the ceremonies.

Those who needed to bring bags had to enter through a separate entrance so that the bags could be searched.

In addition there were more police officers on hand.

Jenny Bridges, director of public relations, also said while the district has not always used metal detectors at events it reserves the right to use them at any time.

Going forward, Bridges said, WISD will continue to examine its security processes.

“We always do training with our teachers and our staff when we come back to school on safety and security,” Bridges said. “I’m sure we’ll be emphasizing certain things after what happened this week. But safety and security are always on top of mind.”

Bridges added that WISD has safety and security meetings at various times throughout the school year and will continue to do so.

Families took to social media to thank the district for their safety measures, and some encouraged the district to use these protocols in the future as well.

“Thank you so much for the quick response, for taking action to protect our children,” one parent said. “Please keep these measures year round for our kids and the staff's safety.”