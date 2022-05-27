Local DAR chapter presents award

Staff report

The Rebecca Boyce Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution wrapped up its 2021-2022 season on May 9 with a salad supper and an agenda full of items including the induction of a new member, the pinning of new transfer and associate members and the induction of the officers who will be serving the chapter in the 2022-2023 season.

In addition, a very special “Excellence in Community Service Award” was presented to chapter member Elizabeth Tull in recognition of her passion and commitment for serving her community in many and varied ways.

“Our chapter was busy this year!” chapter reporter Becky Lynn shared. “ In September we donated a book about the Constitution to every elementary library in the WISD in honor and observance of Constitution Week. In October, we held our annual Carter Blood Drive on the downtown square. In December, we were able to sponsor a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ellis County Veterans’ Memorial to remember our fallen veterans and honor those who serve.

“In April we held our annual Good Citizen Patriots’ Tea where we honored area high school seniors who were chosen by their teachers and peers for their leadership, dependability, service and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. We also awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the winner of the essay contest in this event.”

The chapter will reconvene in September just in time to celebrate Constitution Week.