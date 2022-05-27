Life Schools to graduate 3,000th student

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Life School was set to reach a new milestone on Friday, graduating its 3,000th student.

The school district opened its doors in 1998 in Oak Cliff, Texas, with 266 students. In 2004, Life School graduated its first student. Just 18 years later, Life High School Waxahachie has graduated 1,378 students, and Life High School Oak Cliff has graduated 1,383 students. This spring, another 230 students from Life High School Waxahachie and 121 from Life High School Oak Cliff are expected to receive their diplomas.

Director of Secondary Leading and Learning Kim Riepe said, “This is a great accomplishment for so many families and for Life School! I know that Dr. Tom Wilson would be very proud of the number of lives we have positively impacted because of the dream he had over 20 years ago.”

Life School started as a single campus in Oak Cliff. Since then, the district has expanded into nine campuses in Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Mountain Creek, Red Oak, Oak Cliff and Waxahachie. The district now serves more than 5,500 students from kindergarten through graduation.

Friends and family were to gather to celebrate the 2022 graduating seniors at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC) in Dallas on Friday. The graduation ceremony for Life High School Oak Cliff was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by Life High School Waxahachie at 8 p.m.

Chief of Staff Scott Fuller said, “In 2004, Life School’s first graduating class had 26 students, and this year we get to celebrate more than 350 new graduates! Our vision is to ensure that ‘every student is ready to learn, ready to lead, and ready for life.’ This would not be possible without our staff and their dedication to ensuring our graduates are ready for life.“