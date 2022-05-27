Ferris city manager named to foundation's board

Daily Light report

FERRIS — Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams has been nominated to serve as a Board Member of the Quality Texas Foundation Board of Directors.

The Quality Texas Foundation is a nonprofit organization that assists businesses, hospitals, schools, government agencies and nonprofits improve their performance. The Foundation offers training, seminars, assessments and recognizes organizations across the state committed to performance excellence through the application of the rigorous Malcolm Baldrige Framework.

“The City of Ferris has begun following the Baldrige framework for the last year and, as a result, has experienced tremendous improvements in City operations and services provided to the public,” Williams said. “Over the next year, we will be immersing ourselves in the framework and working to continue to improve operations, particularly in public safety, streets, parks, and economic development.”

The Quality Texas Foundation representing the Governor of Texas, and Texas, Missouri, Kansas, parts of Oklahoma, Louisiana, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico made the selection to nominate Williams for inclusion as a board member of the prestigious Quality Texas Foundation. The Board of Directors is made up of 10 national Malcolm Baldrige recipients and 17 state award recipients.

Dr. Mac McGuire, CEO, Quality Texas said on behalf of the Board Chair, Mr. Tommy Gonzalez — who is also the El Paso City Manager — and himself they welcome Williams to the board.

“I have known Brooks for a number of years and have watched his steady progression toward success wherever he has been,” McGuire said. “This inclusion on this regional Board puts him and the City of Ferris at the pinnacle of continuous improvement efforts by using the much-acclaimed Baldrige Framework. I am confident Brooks will fit nicely and represent the Governor of Texas, the Quality Texas Foundation, and the City of Ferris with distinction.”

Overall, the board is responsible for the annual selection of the best organizations in the region.

“We are appreciative that Brooks has accepted this appointment to serve,” Ferris Mayor Fred Pontley said. “He has established an acute knowledge in how to transform an organization in its journey toward performance excellence and you can clearly see that transformation across the City of Ferris.”