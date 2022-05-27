County presents facilities needs study

Ellis County elected leaders last year employed the services of the Kitchell and HOK architectural firms to assess exactly what facilities will be required to serve a county with 2½ times today’s population.

The results of this assessment were recently presented to the public, covering facilities needs for the next 30 years as Ellis County’s population grows almost exponentially.

“A lot of decisions that we make, we don’t always have a choice,” County Judge Todd Little said. “Part of the whole strategy is to meet state guidelines. Our plan is to build … when demand requires it.”

Little pointed out that identifying needs today will allow the county to begin saving money to help pay for these new facilities and will help mitigate the impact on taxpayers in the future.

David McSpadden, project director for Kitchell, said one indicator of growth is the number of municipal utility district applications, which has grown to 10 in the last year.

McSpadden said Ellis County is expected to have a population of 507,000 by 2050, and that the county right now is very near a “tipping point” where things have to change.

“The services that are needed are strictly driven by demand,” McSpadden said. “The demand comes from people who need houses, who need jobs, who drive businesses and shop, and all the other things. Every city in Ellis County is experiencing the same thing right now to some degree.”

McSpadden also said the county is already leasing a large amount of office space, and building new facilities will result in savings.

Hilary Jones, a strategic planner with HOK, said some deficiencies were found in today’s county offices, and some gaps exist in county services. Jones presented an overall matrix of county facilities with their conditions and statuses., also demonstrated precinct maps showing where county services should be located.

Centralized county services — that is, the courts and administration buildings in downtown Waxahachie — were also highlighted as needing improvements.

The build-out of the County Annex is one example of the long-term strategy. Jones proposed moving the Ellis County Tax Office into the annex once it is completed, and also proposed improving parking there to serve customers.

The Courts and Administration Building is another facility that will need expansion with the coming population growth. Jones said a doubling of the county’s population works out to a doubling of courtroom space needed.

The Ellis County Farm is a very large tract of land that Jones said provides an opportunity to move a large number of services out of the downtown area, freeing up more office space. The Sheriff’s Office, county jail and some criminal courts would move to the county farm under Jones’ proposal. She added that the county Elections Office could also move to the county farm.

Jones also went through what she called the “migration plan” that would take place over the years as projects are completed, describing it as “kind of like eating an elephant — one bite at a time.”

For a large number of facilities, the county is already within three to five years of having to expand, Jones said.

Seth Ackland, a project manager with Kitchell, noted that the county can start out with small substations for offices and plan for later expansion as the need arises in each part of the county.