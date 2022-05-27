College notes

Daily Light Report

Belmont University

Maria Toker of Waxahachie and Rustin Rushing of Midlothian were named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the spring 2022 semester.

Eastern New Mexico University

Caleb Sapp of Venus, has been named to Eastern New Mexico University's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.

Harding University

Ethan Brazell of Ennis is one of more than 700 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for spring 2022 during a commencement ceremony on May 7.

Brazell received a Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics.

Olivet Nazarene University

Kelli Neal of Waxahachie was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the spring 2022 semester.

University of Mississippi

Kelly Rowe, of Waxahachie, was named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2022 Honor Roll lists.

Rowe, majoring in criminal justice, was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.