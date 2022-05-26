Red Oak crash kills two

Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Red Oak.

According to the Red Oak Police Department first responders were called to the intersection of N. US 77 and Free Market Drive around 12:53 p.m.

Based on the preliminary investigation a gray 2019 Dodge van was traveling west on Free Market and entered the intersection of US 77. Authorities say the van failed to yield the right-of-way to a silver 2020 Honda Civic that was traveling north on US 77 and collided with the Civic.

The driver of the Civic, identified as 17-year-old Mia Thomas of Ovilla, was killed at the scene. The driver of the van, identified as 66-year-old Lyne Knight of Waxahachie, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Waxahachie with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at 2:05 p.m. The passenger of the van was transported to Children’s Hospital in Dallas with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.