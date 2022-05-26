Mid-Way Airport to host Pancake Breakfast and Fly-In

Daily Light Report

Mid-Way Airport will host its annual Pancake Breakfast and Fly-In from 8-11 a.m. June 4 at the airport.

“It is a very unique event that has become more and more popular each year,” said Tammy Bowen, airport operations assistant. “It gives people the opportunity to get up close and personal with airplanes, and it gives the residents of our communities a chance to see what the airport is all about.”

The pancake breakfast will be served inside the hangar to the terminal building. Catering will be provided by and benefiting Boy Scout Troop 524.

The event will include Commemorative Air Force Airplane rides and Ikes Bird (President Eisenhower’s 1955 Twin Engine) rides. From 1955 to 1960 it was used by the Eisenhower Administration and the White House to carry the president, vice president, first family and other VIP's on short distance trips.

The event will also include children’s activities such as a train, face painting, balloon twister and helicopter rides for a fee.

In addition, the Midlothian Classic Car Club will be displaying their cars, and the Gold Wing Road Riders and American Legion Riders will attend with their motorcycles.

There will be flyovers from the Trojan Phylers and hovercraft demonstrations by CAP.

“With good weather there could be 50 to 100 aircraft flying in providing aircraft of all types to see,” Bowen said.

Pokey O’s Ice Cream will have a booth, and KBEC will doing a remote broadcast.

The Classic Duo will provide music.

Breakfast tickets will be on sale at the airport the day of the event. Cost for adults and children 8 and over is $6, children under 8 is $3. Cash only.

Parking and admission are free.